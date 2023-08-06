Bruins Daily: Wilson Signing; Could Karlsson Become A UFA?

The Washington Capitals lock up Tom Wilson; the Erik Karlsson nhl trade rumors return, and a quiet weekend for the Boston Bruins.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Former Bostons Bruins radio play-by-play man and current Vegas Golden Knights TV play-by-play guru Dave Goucher joined me on the latest Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast. ‘Gouche’ and I walked down memory lane of his broadcasting career and recalled his famous call of Patrice Bergeron’s Game 7 overtime winner over the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What were the Top 3 free agent signings in the history of the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who is the 37th-best prospect for the Buffalo Sabres?

NYI Hockey Now: How slim are the playoff chances for the New York Islanders this season?

Washington Hockey Now: While I still think the term was too long, our man in Washington, D.C. gives his take on why the seven-year, $45.5 million contract the Washington Capitals gave winger Tom Wilson this past Friday makes sense.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers have signed goalie Sam Ersson to a two-year, $2.9 million contract.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL trade rumors picked up again on Friday but so far, Karlsson remains a San Jose Sharks defenseman.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings forward Evgeny Svechnikov will play in the KHL this season.

Chicago Hockey Now: Here are Nate Brown’s top 10 prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: Speaking on the Cam and Strick Podcast, former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy called Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar the best defenseman in the NHL.

Vegas Hockey Now: Chris Gawlik applies the accountability ladder to the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Could the San Jose Sharks and Erik Karlsson mutually terminate his contract?