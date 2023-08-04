Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Kuznetsov Slams Trade Rumors; Lucic; NHL News
Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic said no to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.
Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov denied the trade rumors surrounding him.
That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Can you imagine if Milan Lucic had become a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs? The Boston Bruins winger says the Bruins’ Original 6 rival did express interest in him as a free agent, but Lucic said no way!
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: Who are the top three waiver pick-up’s in recent years by the Montreal Canadiens?
Buffalo Hockey Now: Michael Augello continues his list of the top prospects for the Buffalo Sabres.
Washington Hockey Now: Evgeny Kuznetsov said 95 percent of the NHL trade rumors surrounding him since the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline has been ‘superficial information’ but did not deny that he asked for a trade from the Washington Capitals.
Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers team president Keith Jones said forwards Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier are a ‘full-go’ for training camp.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas has settled on a permanent general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins: Kyle Dubas.
Carolina Hockey Now: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is entering the final season on his contract and knows negotiations on an extension won’t be easy.
Nashville Hockey Now: Former Nashville Predators and current Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will likely have to retire due to a chronic back injury.
Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may have found a gem in goalie Ludovic Waeber.
Chicago Hockey Now: Who are the Top 10 Prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks?
Vegas Hockey Now: What have been the top 5 trades in team history for the Vegas Golden Knights?
LA Hockey Now: Is Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala one of the NHL’s best playmakers?
NHL
TSN: The Edmonton Oilers named Connor McDavid’s agent Jeff Jackson as their new CEO of Hockey Operations.
I wish Lucic had signed with Toronto. He was good for a few years with the Bruins and then virtually invisible. He’s slow and can’t produce. The Bruins don’t need him.