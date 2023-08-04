Connect with us

Bruins Daily: Kuznetsov Slams Trade Rumors; Lucic; NHL News

Published

8 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic said no to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov denied the trade rumors surrounding him.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Can you imagine if Milan Lucic had become a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs? The Boston Bruins winger says the Bruins’ Original 6 rival did express interest in him as a free agent, but Lucic said no way!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Who are the top three waiver pick-up’s in recent years by the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Michael Augello continues his list of the top prospects for the Buffalo Sabres.

Washington Hockey Now: Evgeny Kuznetsov said 95 percent of the NHL trade rumors surrounding him since the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline has been ‘superficial information’ but did not deny that he asked for a trade from the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers team president Keith Jones said forwards Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier are a ‘full-go’ for training camp.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas has settled on a permanent general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins: Kyle Dubas.

Carolina Hockey Now: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is entering the final season on his contract and knows negotiations on an extension won’t be easy.

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Nashville Predators and current Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will likely have to retire due to a chronic back injury.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may have found a gem in goalie Ludovic Waeber.

Chicago Hockey Now: Who are the Top 10 Prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: What have been the top 5 trades in team history for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Is Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala one of the NHL’s best playmakers?

NHL

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers named Connor McDavid’s agent Jeff Jackson as their new CEO of Hockey Operations.

Andy

I wish Lucic had signed with Toronto. He was good for a few years with the Bruins and then virtually invisible. He’s slow and can’t produce. The Bruins don’t need him.

0
Reply

