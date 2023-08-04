Bruins Daily: Kuznetsov Slams Trade Rumors; Lucic; NHL News

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic said no to the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov denied the trade rumors surrounding him.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Can you imagine if Milan Lucic had become a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs? The Boston Bruins winger says the Bruins’ Original 6 rival did express interest in him as a free agent, but Lucic said no way!

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Who are the top three waiver pick-up’s in recent years by the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Michael Augello continues his list of the top prospects for the Buffalo Sabres.

Washington Hockey Now: Evgeny Kuznetsov said 95 percent of the NHL trade rumors surrounding him since the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline has been ‘superficial information’ but did not deny that he asked for a trade from the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers team president Keith Jones said forwards Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier are a ‘full-go’ for training camp.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas has settled on a permanent general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins: Kyle Dubas.

Carolina Hockey Now: Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour is entering the final season on his contract and knows negotiations on an extension won’t be easy.

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Nashville Predators and current Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ryan Ellis will likely have to retire due to a chronic back injury.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may have found a gem in goalie Ludovic Waeber.

Chicago Hockey Now: Who are the Top 10 Prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: What have been the top 5 trades in team history for the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Is Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala one of the NHL’s best playmakers?

NHL

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers named Connor McDavid’s agent Jeff Jackson as their new CEO of Hockey Operations.