Bruins Daily: Krejci Update; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins already took care of their restricted free agents with Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic.

According to an NHL source, they’re about to also lose one of their best centers in the last 20 years.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: A trusted NHL source told Boston Hockey Now that longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci will announce his retirement ‘very soon.

National Hockey Now

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who was the biggest first-round bust in the history of the Buffalo Sabres?

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniels Briere’s son Carson Briere, has signed a contract to play hockey in Slovakia.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Drew O’Connor to a two-year contract extension that carries a salary cap hit of $925,000.

Washington Hockey Now: There has been plenty of NHL trade speculation surrounding Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov recently, and the Russian center says it’s not exactly true.

Carolina Hockey Now: Does Rod Brind’Amour value his situation with the Carolina Hurricanes more than his value on the open market when he can become a coaching free agent next year?

Vegas Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy turned out to be the right guy for so many of the Vegas Golden Knights players.

San Jose Hockey Now: How can the San Jose Sharks make Filip Zadina finally realize his first-round potential?

NHL

TSN: The Anaheim Ducks agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract with Troy Terry on Wednesday and avoided arbitration.

Sportsnet: Good on the Seattle Kraken for pulling their TikTok promo that Alex Wennberg and his wife said were objectification “predatory” comments by users.

Kukla’s Korner: With all of their salary cap constraints, what exactly should the Toronto Maple Leafs do with forward William Nylander?