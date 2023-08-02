Bruins Daily: Bruins Sign Frederic And Swayman; NHL News

The Boston Bruins locked up their final two restricted free agents on Tuesday, avoiding arbitration with one.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was awarded a one-year, $3.47 million contract. The Bruins had the option to lock in the 24-year-old goalie for two years but surprisingly declined.

Boston Hockey Now: On Tuesday, the Boston Bruins avoided arbitration with Trent Frederic and inked the 25-year-old forward to a two-year, $4.6 million ($2.3M AAV) contract.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Boston University defenseman Lane Hutson continues to be a human highlight reel and makes the Montreal Canadiens look like they got a heck of a steal drafting him 62nd overall at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Philadelphia Flyers be getting a boost in their goalie depth chart in the form of Ivan Fedotov?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: How much value can be put in the offseason moves by first-year Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas?

Florida Hockey Now: The numbers are in for the new Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings legends Dominik Hasek and Slava Fetisov are on opposite sides regarding Russian participation in the NHL and International hockey games.

For what it’s worth, I’m 100 percent on the side of Hasek in this one!

Chicago Hockey Now: How good are the top 10 prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks?

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche forward Carl Soderberg has retired.

Vegas Hockey Now: After winning the Stanley Cup last season, could Age catch up to the Vegas Golden Knights?

LA Hockey Now: Who will be the three Los Angeles Kings players who benefit from the offseason most?

San Jose Hockey Now: Was goalie Mackenzie Blackwood an excellent or lousy acquisition for the San Jose Sharks?

NHL

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers signed forward Ryan McLeod to a two-year, $4.2 million ($2.1M AAV) contract on Tuesday to avoid a salary arbitration hearing.

Sportsnet: The Seattle Kraken was forced to take down videos aimed at a hockey community on TikTok after criticism by Alex Wennberg and his wife of objectification and users’ “predatory” comments, according to ESPN and The Hockey News on Tuesday.