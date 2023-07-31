Bruins Daily: Swayman, Frederic; NHL News And Rumors

Boston Bruins restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman had his arbitration hearing, and forward Trent Frederic is on the docket for Tuesday.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: As the Boston Bruins entered and completed their arbitration hearing with restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman, they were reportedly $1.5 million and one year apart on their filed offer to RFA forward Trent Frederic.

Boston Hockey Now: Would the Boston Bruins be in that predicament if they had been able to trade goalie Linus Ullmark earlier this offseason?

Boston Hockey Now: Here’s a recap of the week for the Boston Bruins in the BHN Bruins Wrap.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Goalie Jacob Folwer and defenseman Lane Hutson are at the USA Hockey World Junior Showcase representing the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who are the most significant first-round failures of the Buffalo Sabres?

New Jersey Hockey Now: New Jersey Devils prospect Lenni Hameenaho scored a highlight-reel goal at the USA Hockey World Junior Showcase.

Philly Hockey Now: What are the five biggest questions facing the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who are the five Pittsburgh Penguins players that never looked right playing for another team?

Carolina Hockey Now: Could the Carolina Hurricanes still make some moves on the NHL trade market?

Chicago Hockey Now: Is late Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz’s corporation about to buy the Chicago Steel of the USHL?

Colorado Hockey Now: How can the Colorado Avalanche rejuvenate former Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin?

Vegas Hockey Now: Can the Vegas Golden Knights repeat? Better yet, can they keep being a Stanley Cup contender?

San Jose Hockey Now: Longtime NHL and San Jose Sharks NHL executive Michael Santos gives his take on the Erik Karlsson trade situation.

NHL

Sportsnet: Did the Ottawa Senators find a viable replacement for Alex DeBrincat in winger Vladimir Tarasenko?