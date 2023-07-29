Bruins Daily: Swayman Arbitration; Bruins, NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman are not on the same page heading into arbitration and could the Bruins be getting busy on the NHL trade market again?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins and restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman are reportedly $2.8 million apart as they prepare for their arbitration hearing on Sunday.

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Boston Bruins about to become serious NHL trade suitors for Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will retire No. 37 in honor of recently retired and future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron.

Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast: Speaking of Patrice Bergeron, his former teammate, and Hall of Famer Mark Recchi joined me to discuss the career of Bergeron and what it was like being his teammate.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki is among the NHL’s most aggressive penalty killers.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Could some Buffalo Sabres be racking up some hardware at the 2024 NHL Awards?

Philly Hockey Now: Could Philadelphia Flyers hot-shot prospect Bobby Brink be ready for a breakout season in the NHL?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins may have improved but missed a crucial chance to reshape their aged core.

Carolina Hockey Now: In case you missed it, we have welcomed a new site and writer. Carolina Hockey Now is now live with beat writer Bryant Baucom. Here’s Bryant’s piece on the Carolina Hurricanes signing center Sebastian Aho to a contract extension.

Nashville Hockey Now: The USA Hockey World Junior Showcase is taking place in Michigan, and there are some Nashville Predators to keep an eye on there.

FLA Hockey Now: New Ottawa Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko reportedly turned down a contract offer from the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Six Detroit Red Wings will be playing in a charity game, All In 4 ALS, the Aug. 12 game at Windsor’s WFCU Centre to raise money for the medical costs for Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones, who was recently diagnosed with ALS.

Chicago Hockey Now: It will be Connor Bedard against Logan Cooley when the Arizona Coyotes host the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 30.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who are three Colorado Avalanche players with the most to prove in the 2023-24 season?

Vegas Hockey Now: Our man in Las Vegas proves three myths about the Vegas Golden Knights wrong.

LA Hockey Now: Who are three young players with tons to prove for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks reportedly offered new Senators winger Vladimir Tarasenko more than the Senators did.

NHL

ESPN: New NHLPA executive director and former Mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh, sat down with FOBHN (Friend of Boston Hockey Now) Greg Wyshynski to discuss various topics.