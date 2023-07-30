Bruins Wrap: Merci Patrice! Swayman In Arbitration

Longtime Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron retired and continues to be showered with gratitude and admiration.

Flip Bergeron’s 37, and you could have the next captain of the Bruins.

Here’s a recap of the week that was regarding the Boston Bruins:

Boston Hockey Now: After 19 NHL seasons and 427 goals and 613 assists in 1294 regular season games with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron has retired.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby saluted his longtime Hockey Canada teammate Patrice Bergeron.

Boston Hockey Now: What’s your top Patrice Bergeron moment with the Boston Bruins? Game 7, 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks or Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round in 2013?

Boston Hockey Now: Now-former Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron is ready to become Papa Bergeron full-time.

Boston Hockey Now: Patrice Bergeron believes the culture he helped create over the last decade is in good hands with players and people like Charlie McAvoy.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins will retire No. 37 in honor of recently retired and future Hall of Famer Patrice Bergeron.

Murphy’s Hockey Law Podcast: Hall of Famer Mark Recchi joined me to discuss the career of Bergeron and what it was like being his teammate.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins and restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman are reportedly $2.8 million apart as they prepare for their arbitration hearing on Sunday.

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Bruins about to become serious NHL trade suitors for Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm?

Boston Hockey Now: Did the Bruins, Winnipeg Jets, and Anaheim Ducks overestimate the NHL trade market for goalies? Would the Bruins be headed into an arbitration hearing with Swayman today if they had been able to trade Linus Ullmark earlier in the offseason?