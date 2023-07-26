Bergeron Believes McAvoy Can Lead The Way

With Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron retiring on Tuesday, the speculation over who will replace him and wear the ‘C’ next season has already begun.

The read here is that 35-year-old Boston Bruins winger and longtime linemate of Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, will get the nod as the 21st captain in team history. However, when Marchand’s contract is up after the next two seasons, then-27-year-old Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy will become the 22nd captain in team history. McAvoy, who has already started to wear the ‘A’ as an alternate captain, will have that letter permanently on his jersey for the next two seasons.

In a Twitter tribute video from all of Bergeron’s most recent Boston Bruins teammates on Tuesday, Charlie McAvoy made sure that his now-former captain knows that whether there’s an ‘A’ or a ‘C’ on his jersey, he plans to continue the legacy of leadership that Bergeron has left. He also plans to help preserve the culture that Bergeron helped create and maintain over the last decade.

“What you’ve built here is special,” McAvoy said in his tribute. “I promise I’ll do everything I can to take care of it. I love you. I know we’ll be friends forever, and I wish you the best of luck in your next chapter with your beautiful family.”

During his retirement press conference on Wednesday, Bergeron was asked about that promise from McAvoy.

“It means a lot,” Bergeron said of his now-former teammate’s promise. “It’s a lot of guys that have built that culture. It’s how we want things to be around the locker room, being inclusive and whatnot, and not just with the players but everyone surrounding the team.

So, yeah, it means a lot, and I know these guys will be great. ‘Chucky’ [McAvoy] is a character guy and a very bright young man. So they’re in good hands with all these guys; all the leadership and the guys before me like ‘Zee’ [Chara] and the rest of that crew. So, that meant a lot from all the guys. It was pretty cool.”