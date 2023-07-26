Connect with us

Boston Bruins

Bruins Daily: Bergeron Love; Rocky Wirtz; NHL News And Rumors

Published

4 hours ago

on

Boston Bruins

One of the greatest Boston Bruins players ever called it a career on Tuesday morning, and the love and admiration poured in well into the night.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After 19 NHL seasons and 427 goals and 613 assists in 1294 regular season games with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron has retired.

Boston Hockey Now: What’s your top Patrice Bergeron moment with the Boston Bruins? Game 7, 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks or Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round in 2013?

Boston Hockey Now: I’ve covered Patrice Bergeron for his entire career and only started my hockey reporting career two seasons before he began his NHL career. It was strange when Zdeno Chara left the Boston Bruins for the Washington Capitals in the fall of 2020 because I had covered him since he signed with the Bruins on July 1, 2006. However, Tuesday was surreal, and to give you, the reader, an authentic feel of what it was like to cover Bergeron for the last 19 seasons, I will wait until after he addresses the media today at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Until then, here’s my experience of watching him form a bond with another inspirational human being, Matt Brown.

Twitter: The appreciation and love for Patrice Bergeron poured in all day and night on Tuesday.

 

 

National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: As seen above, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby saluted his longtime Hockey Canada teammate Patrice Bergeron.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Do perennial Atlantic Division cellar dwellers like the Buffalo Sabres have a better chance of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs because Patrice Bergeron retired?

Chicago Hockey Now: Longtime Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz has passed away at the age of 70.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders have one of their players retire soon as well?

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens may not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs again next season, but they have one of the NHL’s brightest stars in Cole Caufield.

FLA Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3 million.

Carolina Hockey Now: Welcome to Carolina Hockey Now as the latest National Hockey Now outlet.

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Copyright ©2023 National Hockey Now and Boston Hockey Now. Not affiliated with the Boston Bruins or the NHL.