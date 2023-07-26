Bruins Daily: Bergeron Love; Rocky Wirtz; NHL News And Rumors

One of the greatest Boston Bruins players ever called it a career on Tuesday morning, and the love and admiration poured in well into the night.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: After 19 NHL seasons and 427 goals and 613 assists in 1294 regular season games with the Boston Bruins, Patrice Bergeron has retired.

Boston Hockey Now: What’s your top Patrice Bergeron moment with the Boston Bruins? Game 7, 2011 Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks or Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the first round in 2013?

Boston Hockey Now: I’ve covered Patrice Bergeron for his entire career and only started my hockey reporting career two seasons before he began his NHL career. It was strange when Zdeno Chara left the Boston Bruins for the Washington Capitals in the fall of 2020 because I had covered him since he signed with the Bruins on July 1, 2006. However, Tuesday was surreal, and to give you, the reader, an authentic feel of what it was like to cover Bergeron for the last 19 seasons, I will wait until after he addresses the media today at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Until then, here’s my experience of watching him form a bond with another inspirational human being, Matt Brown.

Twitter: The appreciation and love for Patrice Bergeron poured in all day and night on Tuesday.

From #VegasBorn HC Bruce Cassidy to me (via email) on Patrice Bergeron retiring: "If it's of use, Murph! I’d like to offer my congratulations to Patrice on a legendary career. It was a privilege and an honor to work with such a first-class player and person. Thank you for all… — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) July 26, 2023

Over the years, I've been incredibly lucky to meet some amazing people. Patrice Bergeron sits at the top of that list. The impact that he had on kids and families through his Patrice’s Pals will be what I always remember. Just a special person and as good as they come. pic.twitter.com/Si5eFTvvYw — Matt Brown (@mjb_3) July 25, 2023

A leader. A winner. Simply one of the best. For all you have done for our game … Thank you, Patrice. 👏 Un meneur. Un gagnant. L’un des meilleurs, tout simplement. Pour tout ce que tu as fait pour notre sport… merci, Patrice. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qd2eKY6ML9 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) July 25, 2023

Patrice Bergeron’s name has been a staple at the #NHLAwards throughout his career, capturing the King Clancy, NHL Foundation Player Award, Mark Messier Leadership Award & most notably, the Frank J. Selke Trophy (6x). More career highlights: https://t.co/Rk0jHgQNpc pic.twitter.com/ozUK3FzKBZ — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 25, 2023

One of the greatest @NHLBruins players to put on the jersey. An NHL record of six Selke Trophies, a #StanleyCup, two Olympic gold medals and the list goes on. Congratulations to Patrice Bergeron on an amazing NHL career, after playing all 1,294 games with one team. pic.twitter.com/xkTkAMIk0s — NHLPA (@NHLPA) July 25, 2023

“I think he should be celebrated as an icon for the city of Boston and Boston sports.” Matthew Slater on the retirement of @NHLBruins great, Patrice Bergeron. pic.twitter.com/m1zAcWDma1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 25, 2023

Bergy, It’s been a pleasure to compete against you and a special honor to be your teammate over the years. Your achievements speak for themselves, but the person you are is what stands out the most. For anyone who has played with or against you, there isn’t a better example to… pic.twitter.com/x3V1F3vb2V — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 25, 2023

National Hockey Now

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: As seen above, Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby saluted his longtime Hockey Canada teammate Patrice Bergeron.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Do perennial Atlantic Division cellar dwellers like the Buffalo Sabres have a better chance of making the Stanley Cup Playoffs because Patrice Bergeron retired?

Chicago Hockey Now: Longtime Chicago Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz has passed away at the age of 70.

NYI Hockey Now: Could the New York Islanders have one of their players retire soon as well?

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens may not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs again next season, but they have one of the NHL’s brightest stars in Cole Caufield.

FLA Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers have signed forward Eetu Luostarinen to a three-year contract extension with an annual cap hit of $3 million.

Carolina Hockey Now: Welcome to Carolina Hockey Now as the latest National Hockey Now outlet.