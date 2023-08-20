Bruins Daily: Will Flames Pull Off Big Trade? NHL Trade Chatter

The NHL trade chatter picked up a bit this past week. Will the Calgary Flames finally pull the trigger on a big trade?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

Sportsnet: Will the Calgary Flames trade one or more of defenseman Noah Hanifin and forwards Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund?

TSN: Defenseman Logan Stanley signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Marc Dumont looks at the Montreal Canadiens’ options on the NHL trade market and who has the best shot to land goalie Casey DeSmith.

Note: NHL fans from Montreal can learn more about where and how to bet on this link.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres used the NHL trade market to create space on their blue line by trading defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin.

NYI Hockey Now: What can the New York Islanders expect from defenseman Ryan Pulock this season?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could forward Jesse Puljujarvi be a professional tryout option for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Philly Hockey Now: If Ivan Fedotov can get out of Russia and be at training camp in September, goaltending will be the deepest position for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Carolina Hockey Now: What are two things that need to happen for the Carolina Hurricanes to play for the Stanley Cup again finally?

Nashville Hockey Now: Why didn’t the NHL Network’s Top 20 wingers include Nashville Predators winger Filip Forsberg?

Florida Hockey Now: Eetu Luostarinen has become a key player for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Some solid unrestricted free agents could be appealing to the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: What do Ferris Bueller and former Chicago Blackhawks forward Marian Hossa have in common?

Vegas Hockey Now: What are the ten must-see games for Vegas Golden Knights fans this season?

San Jose Hockey Now: Former NHLers Ryan Miller and Thomas Vanek have been added to the hockey operations staff for the Vegas Golden Knights.