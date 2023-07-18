Bruins Daily: RFA Signings; Bedard Signs ELC; NHL Rumors

After signing a trio on Monday, the Boston Bruins are down to three restricted free agents, and Connor Bedard has signed his entry-level contract.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins signed three restricted free agents on Monday, but none were named Trent Frederic or Jeremy Swayman.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Anton Stralman signed in Sweden and took some parting shots at the NHL before he left for home.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How will NHL waiver eligibility affect the Montreal Canadiens this season?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres signed forward Linus Weissbach to a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000 on Monday.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders signed forward Oliver Wahlstrom to a one-year contract worth $874,125.

Philly Hockey Now: Could the Ottawa Senators take a run at Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on the NHL trade market?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: What will Pittsburgh Penguins restricted free agent forward Drew O’Connor sign for, and will the Penguins need to make a trade to sign him?

Florida Hockey Now: North Reading, MA native and former Boston College defenseman Casey Fitzgerald is returning to the Florida Panthers on a one-year, two-way contract worth $775,000.

Detroit Hockey Now: What will the goaltending depth chart look like for the Detroit Red Wings this season?

Chicago Hockey Now: 2023 NHL Draft top pick, Connor Bedard, signed his entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on his 18th birthday on Monday.

Colorado Hockey Now: Forward Ross Colton has signed a four-year, $16 million contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: Can the Vegas Golden Knights repeat as Stanley Cup champions?

San Jose Hockey Now: Former San Jose Sharks Martin Kaut claims he was ordered to fight while playing for the Sharks’ AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda.

TSN: Former Boston Bruins forward Ondrej Kase has returned to play hockey in his native Czechia.

Sportsnet: Ahead of what’s expected to be bombshell revelations regarding the Hockey Canada rape investigation, Nike has bailed as a sponsor.