Bruins Daily: The Latest On Erik Karlsson; NHL News And Rumors

A look back at the week that was for the Boston Bruins and the latest NHL trade rumors on San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

Boston Bruins

Not much Boston Bruins news since last Wednesday, but here are probably the three biggest Bruins stories from last week:

Boston Hockey Now: New/old Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic expects to be so happy at the 2023-24 season opener that he will cry tears of joy.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy once again disputed the claims that he didn’t develop young players while coaching the Bruins.

Boston Hockey Now: The Bruins may wind up with quite a find for their bottom-six forward group after signing former New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What are the most significant question marks facing the Montreal Canadiens heading into this coming season?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the goaltending of Devon Levi, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, and possibly Eric Comrie hold up for the Buffalo Sabres?

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders introduced Rick Kowalsky as the new head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Bill MacMillan, the first-ever head coach of the New Jersey Devils, passed away on Saturday. The former NHL coach and player was 80 years old.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks buckle soon and trade 2023 Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins soon?

Florida Hockey Now: Prospect Owen Brady was the happiest camper at the Florida Panthers Development Camp after winning a two-year battle with cancer.

Detroit Hockey Now: Filip Zadina thanked the Detroit Red Wings and is excited about a new opportunity with the San Jose Sharks.

Vegas Hockey Now: Nicolas Roy became a key cog in the lineup for the Vegas Golden Knights during their run to the 2023 Stanley Cup.

LA Hockey Now: Who are the untouchables on the NHL trade market for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will a third team be necessary in any trade for Erik Karlsson?

NHL

Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane has left the Hockey Diversity Alliance.