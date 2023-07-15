Bruins Daily: Galchenyuk Arrest; Ullmark, Goalie Trade Market

Alex Galchenyuk’s arrest record sent shockwaves through the NHL on Friday, and why did the NHL trade market for goalies dry up?

That; NHL trade rumors, news, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

NHL

News 12 Scottsdale: According to the Alex Galchenyuk arrest record obtained by News 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona, 2012 third pick overall, Alex Galchenyuk repeatedly used racist slurs and threatened police officers and their families when he was arrested last Sunday. Needless to say, Galchenyuk’s disappointing NHL career is likely over.

NHN Podcast: In the latest National Hockey Now Podcast, I welcomed Greg Wyshynski of ESPN to discuss the latest NHL chatter and Austin Stanovich of Los Angeles Hockey Now to discuss the Los Angeles Kings.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Why haven’t Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark, Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk or any other big-name goalies been moved on the NHL trade market this off-season?

Imagine if Don Sweeney ever decided to move longtime Bruins winger Brad Marchand on the NHL trade market, and this happened?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: What lesson could the Karl Alzner buyout teach the current hockey ops regime of the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Did the Buffalo Sabres try to trade up in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils inked a one-year, two-way contract with forward Chris Tierney.

Philly Hockey Now: After a rumored trade with the Carolina Hurricanes fell through, the Philadelphia Flyers have waived defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Per a team source, the rumors of a degenerative hip issue for Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry are false.

Nashville Hockey Now: What should fans expect from the new-look roster of the Nashville Predators?

Florida Hockey Now: Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo is accelerating the development of goalies for the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Longtime Arizona Coyotes forward Christian Fischer will help bring fun back to the dressing room for the Detroit Red Wings.

San Jose Hockey Now: Can the San Jose Sharks help once highly-touted forward Filip Zadina find his potential?

Calgary Hockey Now: If they don’t move any veterans on the NHL trade market, could that be a good thing for the Calgary Flames?