Bruins Daily: Cassidy; Galchenyuk, NHL News And Rumors

Former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy brought the Stanley Cup back to Massachusetts on Thursday.

2012 third-overall pick Alex Galchenyuk is in hot water again.

That; more Bruins news, NHL rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: New/old Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic expects to be so happy at the 2023-24 season opener that he will cry tears of joy.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins and current Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy once again disputed the claims that he didn’t develop young players while coaching the Bruins.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens signed two more of their restricted free agents on Thursday.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have secured the Jacksonville Icemen as their ECHL affiliate.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Will the 2023-24 New Jersey Devils’ blue line have both Simon Nemec and Luke Hughes?

Philly Hockey Now: How long will the rebuild be for the Philadelphia Flyers?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will it be a healthy and productive season for Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry?

Nashville Hockey Now: New Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly believes he and his new teammates can contend.

Detroit Hockey Now: So why did goalie James Reimer and center J.T. Compher choose the Detroit Red Wings?

Chicago Hockey Now: Puckdoku is the craze on hockey Twitter these days. How about three players from the 1980s Chicago Blackhawks?

Vegas Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy brought the Stanley Cup to Milton, MA and Cape Cod on Thursday.

San Jose Hockey Now: So, does San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson prefer being traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins or Carolina Hurricanes?

Calgary Hockey Now: Are the Calgary Flames finding their way out of the mess that was last season?

NHL

TSN: Just 12 days after signing with the Arizona Coyotes, forward Alex Galchenyuk was placed on unconditional waivers for the purposes of terminating his contract, just 12 days after signing him as a free agent. According to The Athletic, Galchenyuk was recently arrested on multiple charges on July 9, leading to the contract termination.