Bruins Daily: Boqvist; Karlsson Trade Update; Toews Retiring?

The Boston Bruins add to their forward depth; Erik Karlsson trade rumors, and is longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews going to retire?

That; more Bruins news, NHL rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins may wind up with quite a find for their bottom-six forward group after signing former New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist.

Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno is, and always be, bitter about not playing in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: All signs point toward retirement for longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins will need to trade defenseman Jeff Petry if they are to acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson.

San Jose Hockey Now: What would be a reasonable return for Erik Karlsson if the San Jose Sharks defenseman is traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Montreal Hockey Now: Experience as an NHL agent paying off for Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The two-year contract with an AAV of $3.872 million that the New York Rangers signed K’Andre Miller to may be the perfect model for a bridge deal for Buo Sabres defenseman Owen Power.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Did the New Jersey Devils stumble into another solid player in the trade for Timo Meier?

Washington Hockey Now: Connor McMichael, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, and fellow forwards Aliaksei Protas and Beck Malenstyn are expected to break camp for the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Someone from the Philadelphia Flyers social media team likely lost their job after an embarrassing incident during a Zoom media call with new Flyers and former Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway.

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators signed forward Denis Gurianov.

Florida Hockey Now: It’s great to see former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight playing hockey again for the Florida Panthers!

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings signed 2023 ninth pick overall Nate Danielson to an entry-level contract.

LA Hockey Now: Former Harvard standout Alex Laferriere has stood out at the development camp for the Los Angeles Kings.

Calgary Hockey Now: Could the good vibes be returning to the dressing room for the Calgary Flames?

NHL

TSN: The second overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, Leo Carlsson, has signed his entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.