Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Boqvist; Karlsson Trade Update; Toews Retiring?
The Boston Bruins add to their forward depth; Erik Karlsson trade rumors, and is longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews going to retire?
That; more Bruins news, NHL rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins may wind up with quite a find for their bottom-six forward group after signing former New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Boqvist.
Boston Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno is, and always be, bitter about not playing in Game 7 against the Florida Panthers.
National Hockey Now
Chicago Hockey Now: All signs point toward retirement for longtime Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins will need to trade defenseman Jeff Petry if they are to acquire defenseman Erik Karlsson.
San Jose Hockey Now: What would be a reasonable return for Erik Karlsson if the San Jose Sharks defenseman is traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins?
Montreal Hockey Now: Experience as an NHL agent paying off for Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.
Buffalo Hockey Now: The two-year contract with an AAV of $3.872 million that the New York Rangers signed K’Andre Miller to may be the perfect model for a bridge deal for Buo Sabres defenseman Owen Power.
New Jersey Hockey Now: Did the New Jersey Devils stumble into another solid player in the trade for Timo Meier?
Washington Hockey Now: Connor McMichael, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, and fellow forwards Aliaksei Protas and Beck Malenstyn are expected to break camp for the Washington Capitals.
Philly Hockey Now: Someone from the Philadelphia Flyers social media team likely lost their job after an embarrassing incident during a Zoom media call with new Flyers and former Boston Bruins winger Garnet Hathaway.
Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators signed forward Denis Gurianov.
Florida Hockey Now: It’s great to see former Boston College goalie Spencer Knight playing hockey again for the Florida Panthers!
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings signed 2023 ninth pick overall Nate Danielson to an entry-level contract.
LA Hockey Now: Former Harvard standout Alex Laferriere has stood out at the development camp for the Los Angeles Kings.
Calgary Hockey Now: Could the good vibes be returning to the dressing room for the Calgary Flames?
NHL
TSN: The second overall pick from the 2023 NHL Draft, Leo Carlsson, has signed his entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.