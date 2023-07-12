Bruins Daily: Pastrnak; Zadina, Senators; NHL News And Rumors

David Pastrnak is expected to take a more prominent leadership role for the Boston Bruins, and Marc McLaughlin is ready for the next step.

That; more Bruins news, NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins checked off another restricted free agent on Tuesday, signing Marc McLaughlin forward to a one-year, two-way contract with a $775,000 NHL salary cap hit.

The Boston Bruins are about to go through a transition of leadership and general manager Don Sweeney is expecting superstar winger David Pastrnak to be a big part of that process.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens signed newly acquired forward Alex Newhook to a team-friendly contract on Tuesday.

Buffalo Hockey Now: It’s time for the Buffalo Sabres to stop hoping to contend for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Philly Hockey Now: Someone on the Philadelphia Flyers‘ social media staff is in trouble. Yikes!

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Was former Boston Bruins winger Noel Acciari influenced by Brandon Tanev when he decided to sign with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators signed forward Denis Gurianov to a one-year, one-way deal worth $850,000.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the Detroit Red Wings show the money and give Moritz Seider a contract extension similar to Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy?

Vegas Hockey Now: Could Lake Tahoe be the new ECHL affiliate for the Vegas Golden Knights?

San Jose Hockey Now: Filip Zadina chose the San Jose Sharks because he sees a rising team.

Calgary Hockey Now: Are new general manager Craig Conroy and the Calgary Flames turning things around?

NHL

TSN: The Ottawa Senators have surprisingly parted ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann.

Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman John Klingberg are in for an exciting relationship, to say the least.

New York Post: On Tuesday, the New York Rangers signed restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $3.872 million.