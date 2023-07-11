Bruins Daily: Will Islanders Eye DeBrusk? NHL News And Rumors

After losing out in the Alex DeBrincat, will the New York Islanders try and acquire Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk?

Boston Bruins

NYI Hockey Now: After losing out in the Alex DeBrincat NHL trade sweepstakes, will the New York Islanders switch their focus to acquiring Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk?

Boston Hockey Now: Just hours after the NHLPA set his arbitration hearing for July 26, the Boston Bruins signed defenseman Ian Mitchell to a one-year, $775,000 contract.

Boston Hockey Now: The arbitration dates for the remaining two Boston Bruins restricted free agents, Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman, are set.

Boston Hockey Now: Extremely proud and honored to be part of the Top 100 Legendary Boston Bruins list selection committee for their Centennial celebration.

National Hockey Now

San Jose Hockey Now: A day after it was suggested here that the Boston Bruins take a flyer on former Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina, the 2018 sixth overall pick signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose Hockey Now: Per Sportsnet NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, it’s down to the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL trade sweepstakes for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could unrestricted free agent forward Tomas Tatar be a bargain signing to add scoring to the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Detroit Hockey Now: Farmington Hills, Michigan native Alex DeBrincat was born to play for the Detroit Red Wings.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens continued to lock up their restricted free agents as they inked Mitchell Stephens on a one-year, two-way contract with forward Mitchell Stephens on Monday.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres completed their coaching staff for their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Amerks.

NYI Hockey Now: Don’t blame New York Islanders general manager Lou Pamoriello for not being able to acquire Alex DeBrincat.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia was already home for 2023 Philadelphia Flyers draft pick (fourth round, 103rd overall), Cole Knuble.

Chicago Hockey N0w: Are the Chicago Blackhawks on a similar rebuild path to the 2016-2020 New York Rangers?

Colorado Hockey Now: The arbitration hearing date for new Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton has been set.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights had their names etched in the Stanley Cup, but one name is missing.

LA Hockey Now: Will defenseman Brandt Clarke be on the Los Angeles Kings roster next season?