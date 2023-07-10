Bruins Avoid Arbitration Hearing And Sign Mitchell

On Monday, the Boston Bruins avoided a July 26 arbitration hearing with 24-year-old defenseman Ian Mitchell by signing him to a one-year, one-way contract worth $775,000.

The Boston Bruins still have two scheduled arbitration hearings, one on July 30 for goalie Jeremy Swayman, and the other on August 1 for forward Trent Frederic.

Following the final Boston Bruins Development Camp session this past Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told the media that he and the team are working with each player’s agent to avoid reaching the scheduled arbitration hearings.

“You know, we’re all working hard on that front. Having pretty much constant dialogue with all three players and representatives – you know that’s always the hope,” Sweeney said. “But, we know there’s a path, and there will be a right solution on the other side, and one way or another, they will be part of our organization, so it’s just a tool in the toolbox that either player elects or the club elects and you go through and but hopefully we can. It’s not the ultimate goal for anybody on either side, but it is a path that determines if the player will be back.”

He did that with Ian Mitchell, who, along with 22-year-old defenseman Alec Regula, was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for winger Taylor Hall and the free agent signing rights to Nick Foligno on June 26. Mitchell had a goal and seven assists in 35 NHL games with the Blackhawks last season. He just finished a three-year contract with a $1.77 million cap hit. The Boston Bruins were required to submit a minimum $874 125 qualifying offer to Mitchell.

“I think they’re both in the mix,” Sweeney said of Mitchell and Regula on June 27. “They’ve both played NHL games. They have different skill sets because of their size, but they both have proved they can play in the National Hockey League, and Reilly has, too; he’s played a game and had really good numbers in the American Hockey League, so we’re excited, were ratcheted up the internal competition on the right side.”

