Arbitration Dates Set For Swayman, Frederic And Mitchell

The player-elected arbitration hearing dates for Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman, defenseman Ian Mitchell and forward Trent Frederic have been set.

On Monday morning, the NHLPA announced the dates for all arbitration hearings that are set to take place between July 26-August 4.

Mitchell’s case will be the first Bruins case an arbitrator will hear, as it’s set for July 26 if he can’t reach an agreement on a new contract with the Boston Bruins. Swayman’s hearing is set for July 30, and Frederic’s will be on August 1. The Bruins’ remaining three restricted free agents all filed by the deadline last Wednesday.

Note: Ian Mitchell was signed to a one-year, $775,000 contract later in the day on Monday.

Following the final Boston Bruins Development Camp session this past Friday, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney told the media that he and the team are working with each player’s agent to avoid reaching the scheduled arbitration hearings.

“You know, we’re all working hard on that front. Having pretty much constant dialogue with all three players and representatives – you know that’s always the hope,” Sweeney said. “But, we know there’s a path, and there will be a right solution on the other side, and one way or another, they will be part of our organization, so it’s just a tool in the toolbox that either player elects or the club elects and you go through and but hopefully we can. It’s not the ultimate goal for anybody on either side, but it is a path that determines if the player will be back.”

Jeremy Swayman was the most notable Bruin to file for arbitration. The 24-year-old netminder completed his three-year, $3.1 million contract with a $925,000 salary cap hit. The Boston Bruins were required to submit a minimum $874,125 qualifying offer by last Friday to retain his rights. It is unknown what the qualifying offer from the Bruins was, but it did not meet the expectations of Swayman and his agent Lewis Gross. The team and player can continue to negotiate until their arbitration case date.

After going 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage and combining with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to win the Jennings Trophy, the 24-year-old netminder likely has quite a bit of leverage if and when his case goes before an arbitrator. As pointed out here at Boston Hockey Now earlier on Thursday, another NHL team can submit an offer sheet to Jeremy Swayman before his arbitration case.

Trent Frederic, 25, is also coming off a career year. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward had a career-high in goals (17), assists (14), and points with 31 in 79 games this past season. Frederic is coming out of a two-year contract with a 1.05 million salary cap hit, and the Bruins were required to give him a minimum of $1.15 million qualifying offer.

Ian Mitchell, 24, and 22-year-old defenseman Alec Regula were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for winger Taylor Hall and the free agent signing rights to Nick Foligno on June 26. Mitchell had a goal and seven assists in 35 NHL games with the Blackhawks last season. He just finished a three-year contract with a $1.77 million cap hit. The Boston Bruins were required to submit a minimum $874 125 qualifying offer to Mitchell.

