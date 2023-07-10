Bruins Daily: DeBrincat Traded; Zadina A Fit For Bruins?

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired winger Alex DeBrincat and could a former Red Wing be a fit for the Boston Bruins?

That; more Bruins news, NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Should the Boston Bruins try another reclamation project with another sixth-overall pick in Filip Zadina?

Boston Hockey Now: Top Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell is determined to jump to the NHL this season.

Boston Hockey Now: In the latest National Hockey Now Podcast, new Anaheim Ducks head coach Greg Cronin is ready to take Trevor Zegras‘s game to the next level.

National Hockey Now

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings have finally acquired winger Alex DeBrincat in a multi-player and picks trade.

Montreal Hockey Now: What will it cost for the Montreal Canadiens to sign restricted free agent forward Alex Newhook?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are the Buffalo Sabres done signing players off the NHL free agent market?

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders lost out in the Alex DeBrincat NHL trade sweepstakes. So now what?

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers signed 2021 draft pick and goalie Alexei Kolosov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could former Boston Bruins and current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Danton Heinen be on the move again on the NHL trade market?

Florida Hockey Now: What will the Florida Panthers look like on the opening night of their 2023-24 season?

Chicago Hockey N0w: The Chicago Blackhawks know what it’s like to trade Alex DeBrincat.

Colorado Hockey Now: Miles Wood is the perfect fit for the Colorado Avalanche, and here’s why.

Vegas Hockey Now: Don’t rule out a return of former Boston Bruins forward Phil Kessel to the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: Who are the top 10 prospects for the San Jose Sharks after the 2023 NHL Entry Draft?

NHL

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks have re-signed forward Nils Höglander to a two-year, $2.2 million contract that carries a $1.1 million salary cap hit.