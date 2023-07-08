Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi Facts; Grzelcyk; NHL News And Rumors

Tyler Bertuzzi never gave the Boston Bruins a chance to match the one-year contract he got from the Toronto Maple Leafs. So can people stop blaming Bruins general manager Don Sweeney once and for all?

That; more Bruins news, NHL trade rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Hockey Now: Tyler Bertuzzi’s agent and now Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has confirmed that Bertuzzi never allowed the Bruins to counter the one-year, $5.5 million contract offer he got and signed with the Toronto Maple Leafs. So can we stop blaming Sweeney for losing Bertuzzi to NHL Free agency?

Boston Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins interested in acquiring defenseman Matt Grzelcyk from the Boston Bruins?

Montreal Hockey Now: Cool moment when the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, David Reinbacher, looped his parents in on FaceTime as he signed his entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

Philly Hockey Now: Former Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick’s name was not engraved on the Stanley Cup with the rest of his 2022-23 Vegas Golden Knights teammates.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Here’s a more inside look from Dan Kingerksi at the trade speculation linking Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Florida Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly believes he will fit in well with the Florida Panthers and can see why the 2023 Eastern Conference Champions upset the 2022-23 Presidents’ Trophy champs in the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Detroit Hockey Now: Has parting ways with 2018 sixth overall pick Filip Zadina finally rid the Detroit Red Wings of the mess former general manager Ken Holland left behind?

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Colorado Avalanche and new Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson left a lasting impression in his final radio interview on Denver sports radio.

Vegas Hockey Now: Will the blue line again be where the buck stops for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Calgary Hockey Now: Longtime Calgary Flames defenseman Michael Stone has retired and taken a job in player development.