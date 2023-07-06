Bruins Daily: Swayman; Arbitration; NHL Rumors

The Boston Bruins could be headed to arbitration with restricted free-agent goalie Jeremy Swayman; what about an offer sheet?

That; NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Hockey Now: All three of the Boston Bruins’ remaining restricted free agents – goalie Jeremy Swayman, defenseman Ian Mitchell, and forward Trent Frederic – filed for arbitration on Wednesday.

Boston Hockey Now: Before those three RFA’s filed for arbitration, the Boston Bruins signed restricted free agents Jakub Lauko and Kyle Keyser to new contracts.

Boston Hockey Now: Even though he has filed for player-elected arbitration, any NHL team can still offer Jeremy Swayman an offer sheet and put the Boston Bruins in a significant pickle.

Montreal Hockey Now: Do the Montreal Canadiens have one of the best prospect pools in the NHL?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Are the Buffalo Sabres close to signing contract extensions with defensemen Own Power and Rasmus Dahlin?

NYI Hockey Now: On Wednesday, the New York Islanders made three depth signings, including former Boston Bruins forward Karson Kuhlman.

Washington Hockey Now: Recently signed defenseman Joel Edmundson will bring plenty of grit and experience to the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers forward Noah Cates has filed for player-elected arbitration.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: So, who will wind up being the official general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Florida Hockey Now: Florida Panthers forward and two-time Stanley Cup champion (2016 and 2017 with the Penguins) Patric Hornqvist has officially retired.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Ottawa Senators winger Alex DeBrincat.

Colorado Hockey Now: Congrats to two-time Stanley Cup champion Darren Helm on a great career!

Vegas Hockey Now: Who are the biggest threats in the Pacific Division to the Vegas Golden Knights?

ESPN: Rumors had unrestricted free agent Vladimir Tarasenko headed to the Carolina Hurricanes, but on Wednesday, the UFA winger switched agents and may be leaning toward the Ottawa Senators.