Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi Fallout; Gruden; NHL News And Rumors

Time for the ‘blame Don Sweeney’ crowd to admit they were wrong on why Tyler Bertuzzi is no longer with the Boston Bruins.

That; NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: It’s time for a solid portion of Boston Bruins fans to get their facts straight and lay off Don Sweeney for the free-agent departure of Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have lost an assistant coach for a second straight offseason. The Toronto Marlies (AHL), hired now-former Bruins assistant coach John Gruden as their new head coach.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The fifth overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, David Reinbacher, made a solid first impression at the Montreal Canadiens development camp.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have reunited head coach Don Granato and former Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils hope they’ve found some offensive punch for their third pairing with former Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller.

Washington Hockey Now: Defenseman Martin Fehervary has signed a three-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals.

Philly Hockey Now: After they almost traded him to the St. Louis Blues, the Philadelphia Flyers have taken defenseman Travis Sanheim off the NHL trade market.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Will Butcher to a two-way contract with a $775,000 NHL salary and a $425,000 salary in the AHL.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers traded former Boston Bruins’ trade target Dmitry Kulikov and former Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly.

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina has cleared NHL waivers.

Vegas Hockey Now: Who will be the two NHL goalies for the Vegas Golden Knights next season?

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings have reunited head coach Todd McLellan and goalie Cam Talbot.

San Jose Hockey Now: Could the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks pull off a Tyler Myers for Kevin Lebanc trade?