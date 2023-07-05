Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi Fallout; Gruden; NHL News And Rumors
Time for the ‘blame Don Sweeney’ crowd to admit they were wrong on why Tyler Bertuzzi is no longer with the Boston Bruins.
That; NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Hockey Now: It’s time for a solid portion of Boston Bruins fans to get their facts straight and lay off Don Sweeney for the free-agent departure of Tyler Bertuzzi.
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins have lost an assistant coach for a second straight offseason. The Toronto Marlies (AHL), hired now-former Bruins assistant coach John Gruden as their new head coach.
Montreal Hockey Now: The fifth overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft, David Reinbacher, made a solid first impression at the Montreal Canadiens development camp.
Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres have reunited head coach Don Granato and former Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton.
New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils hope they’ve found some offensive punch for their third pairing with former Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller.
Washington Hockey Now: Defenseman Martin Fehervary has signed a three-year contract extension with the Washington Capitals.
Philly Hockey Now: After they almost traded him to the St. Louis Blues, the Philadelphia Flyers have taken defenseman Travis Sanheim off the NHL trade market.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Will Butcher to a two-way contract with a $775,000 NHL salary and a $425,000 salary in the AHL.
Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers traded former Boston Bruins’ trade target Dmitry Kulikov and former Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly.
Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina has cleared NHL waivers.
Vegas Hockey Now: Who will be the two NHL goalies for the Vegas Golden Knights next season?
LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings have reunited head coach Todd McLellan and goalie Cam Talbot.
San Jose Hockey Now: Could the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks pull off a Tyler Myers for Kevin Lebanc trade?
Why shouldn’t Sweeney get blamed? He underestimated the market once again. In this case, he’s probably lucky that Bertuzzi left. The guy has never played a complete season and Toronto offered him more than he’s worth.
How did Sweeney underestimate the market if Bertuzzi got less than what Sweeney offered him? If anything, Sweeney and definitely Bertuzzi OVERESTIMATED it!