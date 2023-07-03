Bruins Daily: Bertuzzi Signs With Leafs; NHL Rumors

Tyler Bertuzzi signed with a bitter rival of the Boston Bruins, and NHL trade chatter surrounding Erik Karlsson continues.

That; NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are seemingly rolling it back again with their Jennings Trophy-winning goalie tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: There have been plenty of NHL trade rumors surrounding Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and his teammates, which has led to a frustrated Don Sweeney.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have tendered a two-way offer to the 7th overall pick at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and 24-year-old Lias Andersson.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres haven’t dove into the NHL trade market to land one of the plethoras of quality NHL goalies like Connor Hellebucyk.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils acquired former Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller from the Dallas Stars in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders are one of a reported five teams in the Alex DeBrincat NHL trade sweepstakes.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals are banking on a comeback story from winger Max Pacioretty.

Philly Hockey Now: Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere fondly remembers his former teammate and new Boston Bruins winger James van Riemsdyk.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Did Kyle Dubas get passing grades in his first NHL free-agent experience with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The signings of center Ryan O’Reilly and defenseman Luke Schenn represent a culture change for the Nashville Predators.

Florida Hockey Now: Do the signings of center Evan Rodrigues and defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the trading of Anthony Duclair make the Florida Panthers better?

Detroit Hockey Now: What will newly signed defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere bring to the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche signed winger Miles Wood to a six-year contract with a $2.5 million salary cap hit.

LA Hockey Now: How will Alex Iafallo and Gabe Vilardi be replaced for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier discussed various topics, including the NHL trade rumors surrounding Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Calgary Hockey Now: The NHL trade rumors linking Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin to the Boston Bruins won’t go away.

NHL

Now-former Boston ruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi signed a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.