Bruins Daily
Bruins Daily: NHL Free Agency; Trade Rumors
Milan Lucic has returned to the Boston Bruins, and NHL Free Agency has begun.
That; NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:
Boston Bruins
Boston Hockey Now: Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic has returned to where it all began and signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins.
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins did a good job filling out their bottom-six forward group and added some punch to their third defensive pairing Saturday by signing former Boston University star Kevin Shattenkirk.
Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins were in on now-Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, but he chose the Dallas Stars.
National Hockey Now
Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens cleared some salary cap space and traded defenseman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals.
Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres signed now-former Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton to a three-year, $9.9 million contract.
New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils acquired former Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights.
NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders extended goalie Ilya Sorokin on Saturday and took care of business.
Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals lost forward Connor Brown to the Edmonton Oilers in NHL Free Agency.
Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers lost longtime Flyer forward James van Riemsdyk to the Boston Bruins in NHL free agency but signed forward Ryan Poehling.
Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins on the brink of trading for Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson?
Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators used NHL free agency to change the culture.
Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers traded Anthony Duclair to the San Jose Sharks for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings added some powerplay help on the first day of NHL free agency.
Chicago Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins center Ryan Donato signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche reunited Halifax Mooseheads linemen Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin.
LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings have a new goalie in Cam Talbot.
San Jose Hockey Now: What’s the skinny on all the NHL trade rumors surrounding the San Jose Sharks?
Calgary Hockey Now: The cost remains high if the Bruins want to acquire defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames.
The Bruins trade Hall to clear cap space and presumably sign Bertuzzi because he’s younger, even though Bertuzzi is asking for more money than Hall was making. Then they go and sign three washed up players who are in their mid-thirties. BRILLIANT! Sweeney and Neely should be fired due to the mess they’ve made.