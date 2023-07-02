Bruins Daily: NHL Free Agency; Trade Rumors

Milan Lucic has returned to the Boston Bruins, and NHL Free Agency has begun.

That; NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Bruins fan favorite Milan Lucic has returned to where it all began and signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Boston Bruins.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins did a good job filling out their bottom-six forward group and added some punch to their third defensive pairing Saturday by signing former Boston University star Kevin Shattenkirk.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins were in on now-Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene, but he chose the Dallas Stars.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens cleared some salary cap space and traded defenseman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres signed now-former Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton to a three-year, $9.9 million contract.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils acquired former Boston Bruins defenseman Colin Miller from the Vegas Golden Knights.

NYI Hockey Now: The New York Islanders extended goalie Ilya Sorokin on Saturday and took care of business.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals lost forward Connor Brown to the Edmonton Oilers in NHL Free Agency.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers lost longtime Flyer forward James van Riemsdyk to the Boston Bruins in NHL free agency but signed forward Ryan Poehling.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Are the Pittsburgh Penguins on the brink of trading for Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators used NHL free agency to change the culture.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers traded Anthony Duclair to the San Jose Sharks for Steven Lorentz and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings added some powerplay help on the first day of NHL free agency.

Chicago Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins center Ryan Donato signed a two-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche reunited Halifax Mooseheads linemen Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings have a new goalie in Cam Talbot.

San Jose Hockey Now: What’s the skinny on all the NHL trade rumors surrounding the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: The cost remains high if the Bruins want to acquire defenseman Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames.