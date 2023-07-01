Bruins Daily: Bruins Free Agent Exodus And Trade Chatter

The Boston Bruins will experience an exodus of players into the NHL free agency market today.

Can the Bruins replenish their roster through the NHL trade market?

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are about to lose all their unrestricted free agents when NHL Free Agency kicks off at noon today. Could they still use the NHL trade market to acquire a player like Noah Hanifin?

Boston Hockey Now: On the latest National Hockey Now Podcast, longtime NHL analyst Pierre McGuire said not to expect offer sheets during the upcoming NHL free agency period. Does that mean the Boston Bruins are safe from a team throwing one at restricted free agent goalie Jeremy Swayman?

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins bought out defenseman Mike Reilly, and Reilly is now an unrestricted free agent.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens sign center Matt Duchene who the Nashville Predators bought out on Friday?

New Jersey Hockey Now: Timo Meir wants to win, so he took less to sign an extension with the New Jersey Devils.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals were among many teams extending qualifying offers to restricted free agents on Friday.

Philly Hockey Now: The hockey world seems to agree that the Philadelphia Flyers likely got a steal at seventh overall when they drafted Matvei Michkov.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: How will Kyle Dubas do in his first NHL free agency period with the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Nashville Hockey Now: The Nashville Predators surprisingly bought out veteran center Matt Duchene. Could he be a good center option for the Boston Bruins?

Detroit Hockey Now: The Detroit Red Wings did not qualify newly acquired forward Klim Kostin but are reportedly close to signing him to a new contract.

Chicago Hockey Now: What exactly were the Chicago Blackhawks thinking when they gave a one-year, $4 million contract to 38-year-old winger Corey Perry?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights extended Stanley Cup-winning goalie Adin Hill.

San Jose Hockey Now: How did the San Jose Sharks do at the NHL Draft, and what will they do in NHL free agency?

Calgary Hockey Now: