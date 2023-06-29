Bruins Daily: NHL Draft; Lucic Return; Ullmark Rumors

The Boston Bruins tried to get into the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft on Wednesday night and continued to be the subject of NHL trade rumors.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: According to numerous NHL sources, the Boston Bruins did make a late push to see if they could sneak into the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Boston Hockey Now: Is a reunion between the Boston Bruins and former Bruins winger Milan Lucic finally going to happen?

Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins are going to sign unrestricted free agent-to-be Tyler Bertuzzi, they likely need to trade Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.

Boston Hockey Now: Are you ready for four games between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens next season and two Saturday games at TD Garden?

National Hockey Now

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks made it a formality and used the first overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft to pick Connor Bedard.

Nashville Hockey Now: The city of Nashville and the Nashville Predators did a heck of a job hosting the 2023 NHL Draft.

San Jose Hockey Now: The San Jose Sharks drafted the Prince of Lexington, MA, and St. Sebastian’s product, Will Smith.

Montreal Hockey Now: Defenseman David Reinbacher (not that hard to pronounce there, Carey Price!) went fifth overall to the Montreal Canadiens.

Carey Price is asked to announce the Montreal Canadiens' selection at No. 5, only to not know the player's name. 🏒📺🤣😬 pic.twitter.com/5FS3gslrLz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 28, 2023

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers drafted controversial but uber-talented Russian prospect Matvei Michkov seventh overall.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals drafted Amherst/Northampton, MA native and future Boston College forward Ryan Leonard eighth overall.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils signed winger Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million ($8.8M AAV) extension.

Note: A prominent NHL source told this puck scribe that Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald ‘isn’t done’

NHL source to me just now: “Fitz isn’t done!” Goalie? 👀 https://t.co/I7SYgbDf4H — MurphysLaw74 (@MurphysLaw74) June 28, 2023

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres went with familiarity when they used the 13th overall pick on Zach Benson.

NYI Hockey Now: Will the New York Islanders be busy on the NHL trade and free agent markets?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired winger Reilly Smith from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for a 2024 third-round pick.

Florida Hockey Now: What will the defending Eastern Conference Champions, Florida Panthers, do on the NHL trade and free agent markets?

Detroit Hockey Now: Did the longtime rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks factor in the Red Wings drafting Nate Danielson ninth overall?

Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche flipped the second-round pick they got from the Canadiens on Tuesday and turned it into Ross Colton.

Vegas Hockey Now: After trading original Golden Knight Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Vegas Golden Knights signed forward Ivan Barbashev to a five-year extension with a $5 million salary cap hit.

LA Hockey Now: What does newly acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois bring to the Los Angeles Kings?

Calgary Hockey Now: After acquiring the rights to pending RFA forward Yegor Sharangovich, along with a third-round pick, in exchange for veteran winger Tyler Toffoli, the Calgary Flames signed Sharangovich to a two-year deal with an AAV of $3.1 million.