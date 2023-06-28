Bruins Daily: Bruins Bargain-Hunting? Trade Market Heats Up

As the NHL trade market heated up with six trades on Tuesday, the Boston Bruins appeared ready to go bargain-hunting.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: With $10.9M in projected cap space and just 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G) as of Saturday, the Boston Bruins don’t seem ready to go big-game hunting on the NHL trade and free agent markets. Instead, team president Cam Neely and general manager Don Sweeney seemed poised to shop at the bargain bin.

Boston Hockey Now: Don Sweeney and Cam Neely are operating their offseason as if they will be losing David Krejci and captain Patrice Bergeron to retirement.

Boston Hockey Now: Don Sweeney isn’t expecting to bring back defenseman Dmitry Orlov and likely any of his other four unrestricted free agent-to-be players.

National Hockey Now

LA Hockey Now: As rumored for a few days, the Los Angeles Kings finally sent a multi-player package and a second-round draft pick to the Winnipeg Jets in exchange for center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens didn’t sit still after they lost out on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Instead, they acquired former Boston College star forward Alex Newhook.

Colorado Hockey Now: Here’s the other side of that trader that also saw 2023 first and second-round picks (along with prospect Gianni Fairbrother) go to the Colorado Avalanche.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils also got busy on the NHL trade market. The Devils sent Yegor Sharangovich and a 2023 third-round pick to the Calgary Flames in exchange for winger Tyler Toffoli.

Calgary Flames: Did Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes get the better of new Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy?

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers acquired a 2024 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for veteran center Kevin Hayes.

San Jose Hockey Now: No team was busier than the San Jose Sharks, who completed two trades on Friday.

Chicago Hockey Now: After acquiring him, along with Taylor Hall, from the Boston Bruins on Monday, the Chicago Blackhawks signed veteran winger and UFA-to-be Nick Foligno.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power finished third in Norris Trophy voting.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could the 14th pick overall at the 2023 NHL Draft lead to forward Zach Benson for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Vegas Hockey Now: Would the Vegas Golden Knights have won the 2023 Stanley Cup if the Boston Bruins didn’t fire head coach Bruce Cassidy?

NHL

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs will be extending the contract of head coach Sheldon Keefe.

PHWA: Some attention-starved writer from Pittsburgh gave a fifth-place Hart Trophy vote for Edmonton Oilers star captain Connor McDavid.