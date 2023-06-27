Bruins Daily: Hall Traded; NHL Awards; Bruins, NHL Trade Chatter

The Boston Bruins jumped into the NHL trade market Monday and got recognized at the NHL Awards ceremony.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins got in on what’s becoming a busy NHL trade market and dealt wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins cleaned house at the NHL Awards on Monday night as Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, goalie Linus Ullmark, and head coach Jim Montgomery brought home some hardware.

Boston Hockey Now: Could Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark be traded almost after winning the 2023 Vezina Trophy?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Bruins acquired Framingham, MA native and Harvard product Reilly Walsh from the New Jersey Devils.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens were set to meet with highly touted but controversial NHL Draft prospect Matvei Michkov.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres need depth on their blue line. Is veteran defenseman and 2022 Stanley Cup winner Erik Johnson a free-agent option?

Washington Hockey Now: Could Washington Capitals forward Connor Brown reunite with Connor McDavid and sign with the Edmonton Oilers?

Philly Hockey Now: As our man in Philly pointed out, former Boston Bruins and current St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug did nothing wrong exercising his no-trade clause to nix a trade to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: New Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas has a risky but necessary plan for a rebuild.

Nashville Hockey Now: Former Nashville Predators goalie and 2018 Vezina Trophy winner Pekka Rinne is now a European development coach and scout for the Predators.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks hope former Bruins winger Taylor Hall can find chemistry with soon-to-be new Blackhawks center Connor Bedard.

Colorado Hockey Now: New Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen hopes to be a ‘great asset’ to his new team.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings appear to be closing in on winning the NHL trade sweepstakes for Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

San Jose Hockey Now: Amid constant NHL trade rumors, San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson won the 2023 Norris Trophy Award.

NHL

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won his third Hart Trophy.