Bruins Trade Hall And Rights To Foligno To Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins have finally begun their expected salary cap space purge via the NHL trade market.

The Bruins announced Monday afternoon that they had traded winger Taylor Hall and the rights to veteran winger Nick Foligno to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defensemen Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell.

Taylor Hall, 31, has two years left on the four-year, $24 million contract ($6M AAV) on July 23, 2021. Foligno, 35, can become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday, and the Blackhawks now own the exclusive rights to sign him before he hits the free agent market.

As first reported by TSN NHL insider Chris Johnston, Hall had a 16-team no-trade clause, and the Blackhawks were not on the list he recently submitted to the Boston Bruins via his agent Darren Ferris.

The Boston Bruins cleared $6 million off their salary cap hit and per PuckPedia, they now have $10.9M in projected cap space with 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G).

After the trade, #NHLBruins have $10.9M Projected Cap space with 14 players on the roster (6F/7D/1G). Includes $4.5M bonus overage cap hit RFA: Frederic, Lauko, Mitchell, Swayman UFA: Bergerson, Krejci, Bertuzzi, Nosek, Hathaway, Orlov, Cliftonhttps://t.co/ois3aj5k2i — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) June 26, 2023

Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games this past season, and then lit the lamp five times and had three assists in seven playoff games. The 2010 first-overall pick and 2018 Hart Trophy winner will now play for his sixth NHL team in 16 NHL seasons if and when he laces them for the Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season. Hall was acquired by the Bruins from the Buffalo Sabres just before the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline in exchange for Anders Bjork and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

Nick Foligno just finished a two-year, $7.6 million ($3.8M AAV) contract with the Boston Bruins. After an injury-riddled first season in Boston, Foligno bounced back in the 2022-23 season with ten goals and 16 assists in 60 games. Foligno also had a goal and two assists in six playoff games.

Regula, 22, has 12 goals and 39 assists for 51 points in three seasons with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL). The 6-foot-4, 218-pound defenseman has played in 22 career NHL games for the Blackhawks. He was originally drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the third round (67th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.