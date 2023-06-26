Bruins Daily: Pastrnak-Krug; NHL Trade, Draft Chatter

NHL draft week is here, and there is plenty of NHL trade chatter as cap-strapped teams shuffle their lineups.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If Torey Krug decides to waive his no-trade clause, former teammate David Pastrnak is hoping it’s to get traded back to the Boston Bruins.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens are all but out of the NHL trade sweepstakes for Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Buffalo Hockey Now: Who did the Buffalo Sabres draft in the National Hockey Now mock draft?

Washington Hockey Now: How would top NHL Draft prospect Ryan Leonard fit in with the Washington Capitals?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of plenty of NHL teams expected to get busy on the NHL trade market this week.

Nashville Hockey Now: Who did the Nashville Predators draft in the National Hockey Now mock NHL draft?

Florida Hockey Now: Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair is the subject of NHL trade rumors.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana opened up about his substance abuse issues and leaving the Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: The Chicago Blackhawks know they have a tremendous opportunity to rebuild correctly.

Colorado Hockey Now: Despite acquiring center Ryan Johansen from the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche are still interested in signing J.T. Compher.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are closing in on a two-year extension in the $9.8 million range for goalie Adin Hill.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings are closing in on winning the Pierre-Luc Dubois NHL trade sweepstakes in a multi-player trade with the Winnipeg Jets.

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson would welcome a trade back to the Ottawa Senators.

Calgary Hockey Now: Can the Calgary Flames snag a scoring center in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft?