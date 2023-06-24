Bruins Daily: Goalie Trade Market; NHL Draft And UFA Rumors

The NHL trade market has plenty of big-name goalies available as the NHL Draft and NHL free agency approach.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: In the premiere episode of the National Hockey Now Podcast, Sportsnet NHL Insider and radio/podcast host Jeff Marek and NHN President Dan Kingerski joined yours truly. We address the latest NHL trade rumors surrounding goalies (including Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark), the mess that the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames are in, and the growth of National Hockey Now.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will the Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Montreal Canadiens NHL trade rumors finally come true by July 1?

Buffalo Hockey Now: How active will the Atlantic Division teams be on the NHL trade and free agent markets? Will the Buffalo Sabres acquire a defenseman or two?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils signed former Boston Bruins forward Erik Haula to a three-year, $9.4 million ($3.1 AAV) contract extension.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers will meet with highly touted but controversial prospect Matvei Michkov.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals reportedly could eventually move to Arlington, Virginia.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas addressed his approach to the NHL trade and free agent markets.

Nashville Hockey Now: The deadline is fast approaching for the Nashville Predators to extend qualifying offers to their ten restricted free agents.

Florida Hockey Now: Will the uncertain injury status of players like defenseman Aaron Ekblad affect the approach the Florida Panthers take in NHL free agency?

Chicago Hockey Now: Will the Chicago Blackhawks try to move up for more Top 10 picks at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Colorado Hockey Now: One team that continues to scour the NHL trade market for a top 6 center is the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights have always targeted leaders, not just skill, and it paid off with their first Stanley Cup.

LA Hockey Now: Will the Los Angeles Kings try and bring back winger Tyler Toffoli?

San Jose Hockey Now: Patrick Marleau is now a player development coach and advisor for the San Jose Sharks.

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard is now an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames.