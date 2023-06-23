NHN Podcast Ep. 1: Marek, Kingerski, NHL Trade Talk

The NHL trade rumor mill is buzzing, and Episode 1 of the National Hockey Now Podcast is out now!

Host Jimmy Murphy and Producer Blake Thorne bring on Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek and National

Hockey Now President Dan Kingerski tackles the latest NHL trade buzz as the 2023 Draft and NHL Free Agency rapidly approaches.

4:50 – Jimmy and Jeff discuss the NHL trade buzz generated from ESPN NHL analyst John Buccigross’s tweet, saying, “I hear

something insane is going on with the Boston Bruins before July 1st.”

5:30 – Jimmy and Jeff touch on the gold mine of goalies on the NHL trade market as well as the Boston Bruins’

netminder situation.

9:00 – Jimmy and Jeff talk about the current state of the Calgary Flames and why they are

enduring tough times. Will there be a mass exodus of players on the NHL trade market?

11:30 – Jeff addresses the Winnipeg Jets turmoil, with so many core players seemingly on their way out.

17:00 – 2023 – Draft talks, and Jeff predicts that Matt Wood, a UConn product that resembles former Huskies hockey star Tage Thompson will slide deeper into the Top 10.

22:20 – Jimmy and Blake speak on the dreaded “News Dump” NHL teams, specifically the Boston Bruins’ news dumps. Jimmy gives insight into a few career moments when the “News Dump” hit him in some unique and comical situations.

26:40 – Jimmy and Blake welcome National Hockey Now President Dan Kingerski to the show to talk NHL trade

rumblings and the future of NHN.

28:00 – Dan speaks on potential moves and the current state of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

30:00 – Dan gives his opinion on the goalie market and addresses the current situation

surrounding Linus Ullmark.

37:00 – Jimmy and Dan speak on turning the page on veteran players.

38:00 – Dan speaks on the rapid growth of NHN and the markets where our Hockey Now writers

are prospering.

47:50 – Blake tells the story of the blood-covered Boston Bandits jersey hanging in his setup.

Jimmy and Blake plan to put out multiple episodes a week moving forward — so stay up to date

with us on Twitter to see when Episode 2 drops @NatHockeyNow, @MurphysLaw74, and

@_BlakeThorne!Watch Episode 1, Featuring Sportnet’s Jeff Marek and NHN President Dan Kingerski.