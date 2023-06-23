Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Talk; Pride, No More Pride, Theme Jerseys

The NHL trade chatter continues to percolate, with just five days until the NHL Draft next Wednesday-Thursday in Nashville.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins are expected to be very busy on the NHL trade market in the coming days and weeks. The main reason is cap flexibility, but should the Bruins also use this time to make a shakeup trade like their TD Garden co-tenants, the Boston Celtics, did on Thursday?

Boston Hockey Now: The end of a brilliant career may finally be here for longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: How will the potential mass exodus of players from the Calgary Flames on the NHL trade market and in free agency affect the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Goaltending isn’t a pressing issue right now for Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils are reportedly in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebucyk but do they really need him?

Washington Hockey Now: The Qatar Investment Authority will reportedly buy Monumental Sports and Entertainment stock and, therefore, own stock in the Washington Capitals.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins go after Boston Bruins winger Tyler Bertuzzi if he hist the NHL free agent market?

Nashville Hockey Now: Is Nashville Predators goalie Juuse Saros really on the NHL trade block?

Florida Hockey Now: One team that’s very likely to see some changes vis the NHL trade and free agent markets is the Florida Panthers.

Detroit Hockey Now: Another team that’s popping up in multiple trade rumors is the Detroit Red Wings.

Chicago Hockey Now: Surehot No. 1 pick overall and future Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard has never tried Chicago Deep Dish Pizza.

Colorado Hockey Now: After over 12 years, the Colorado Avalanche and defenseman Erik Johnson are set to part ways.

LA Hockey Now: Our man in L.A., Austin Stanovich, has had enough of the rebuild for the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: Highly touted NHL draft pick Matvei Michkov will meet with multiple NHL teams before the Draft next week.

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Boston Bruins center Marc Savard is set to join the Calgary Flames as an assistant coach.

NHL

TSN: It appears former Boston Bruins winger Blake Wheeler will be either bought out or traded by the Winnipeg Jets.

Sportsnet: Thanks to a small group of supposedly alpha NHL players being offended by a rainbow on Pride nights this past season, there will be no St. Patrick’s Day, military, cancer awareness, or other themed jerseys this coming season.