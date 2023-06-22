Bruins Daily: Hathaway, Bertuzzi Updates; NHL News And Rumors

The Boston Bruins aren’t giving up on potentially signing wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Garnet Hathaway as they scour the NHL trade market.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is reportedly ‘burning up the phone lines’ on the NHL trade market to free up cap space to bring back potential unrestricted free agent wingers Garnet Hathaway and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Boston Hockey Now: Despite still not wanting anything to do with him again, the Boston Bruins will not buy out controversial defenseman Mitchell Miller.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will kick off their 2023-24 preseason schedule on Sept. 24 against the New York Rangers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Will top NHL Draft prospect Will Smith be there at fifth overall for the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Former Buffalo Sabres goalie Tom Barrasso and forward Pierre Turgeon were elected to the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class.

NYI Hockey Now: It’s becoming more of a reality that potential unrestricted free agent defenseman Scott Mayfield’s days are numbered with the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Two notable snubs from the 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame class were former New Jersey Devils Patrik Elias and Alexander Mogilny.

Washington Hockey Now: One Washington Capitals’ potential UFA that’s drawing interest from other NHL teams is forward Connor Brown.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should new Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas try to reignite NHL trade talks with the Vancouver Canucks and acquire J.T. Miller?

Nashville Hockey Now: Are the Nashville Predators in on the NHL trade sweepstakes for Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois?

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings goalie and two-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Vernon is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Chicago Hockey Now: Where will former Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat wind up on the NHL trade market?

Colorado Hockey Now: Former Colorado Avalanche general manager Pierre Lacroix will be posthumously inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

San Jose Hockey Now: How will the San Jose Sharks’ blue line survive the potential loss of Norris Trophy candidate Erik Karlsson on the trade market?

NHL

Sportsnet: Besides Barrasso and Vernon, another goalie is headed to the hockey hall of fame in longtime New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist.