Bruins To Kick Off Preseason Sept. 24 Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins will kick off their 2023-24 preseason schedule against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Bruins announced their six-game 2023-24 preseason slate on Wednesday. The Bruins and Rangers will also close their respective preseason schedules against each other as well when they meet again at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Oct. 5. In between those two Original 6 matchups the Boston Bruins will travel to Buffalo to face the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Sept. 26; host the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, Sept. 29 at TD Garden in the first game of a home-and-home that concludes on Monday, Oct. 2 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, and then host Alex Ovechkin (and maybe Dmitry Orlov?), and the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

A preseason TV and radio schedule, as well as ticket information, has not been released yet.

The team and the NHL have also not yet released their 2023-24 regular season schedule. That usually comes out just after free agency begins on July 1. Before that though, the Bruins will take part in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on June 28-29. As of now, the Boston Bruins will not pick until the second day of the NHL Draft at 92nd overall. Following the NHL Draft, the Bruins will hold their 2023 Development Camp on Monday, July 3-Friday, July 7. The rookie camp will take place Monday, Sept. 13-Monday, Sept. 18, and the official training camp kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Here’s the 2023-24 preseason schedule for the Boston Bruins:

Sunday, September 24 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

-Preseason game vs. New York Rangers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 26 (KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY)

-Preseason game at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 29 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

-Preseason game vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 2 (Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA)

-Preseason game at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3 (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

-Preseason game vs. Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 5 (Madison Square Garden, New York, NY)

-Preseason game at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.