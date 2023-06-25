Bruins Daily: Lucic Return? NHL Trade Market Heats Up

The NHL trade market kicked into full gear on Saturday as teams scrambled for salary cap space and NHL Draft collateral.

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will not be the only NHL free agency choice for former Bruins winger and fan favorite Milan Lucic.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Should the Montreal Canadiens move down, not up at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres may be honing in on Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin on the NHL trade market.

Philly Hockey Now: The NHL rumor mill is swirling around the St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals are thrilled to have their new assistant coach Mitch Love.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: There won’t be many surprises regarding the draft philosophy of Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas.

Nashville Hockey Now: In a move that caught the NHL trade market a bit off guard, the Nashville Predators traded longtime Predators center Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche.

Colorado Hockey Now: Here’s the flip side of that trade that saw Alex Galchenyuk go to the Predators from the Colorado Avalanche.

Chicago Hockey Now: Boston Bruins fans don’t want to click on this Chicago Blackhawks memory from ten years ago yesterday.

Vegas Hockey Now: Here’s a look at all the expiring contracts for the Vegas Golden Knights.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings traded defenseman Sean Durzi to the Arizona Coyotes for a 2024 second-round pick. It’s the Montreal Canadiens’ second-round pick that the Coyotes received from Montreal in the Christian Dvorak trade.

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks director of player development Todd Marchant joined Sheng Peng and co-host Keegan McNally on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast.

NHL

NY Post: This puck scribe whole-heartedly agrees with hall of fame puck scribe Larry Brooks that the NHL took the ‘cowardly’ way out on the Pride warmup jersey controversy.