Bruins Daily: Severson Traded; What About Bertuzzi, Orlov?

With a potential 2023 unrestricted free agent moving on the NHL trade market on Friday, should Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney try to do the same with Dmitry Orlov and Tyler Bertuzzi?

That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Playoffs news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney should be scouring the NHL trade market right now to see what, if anything, he can still recoup for unrestricted free agent-to-be’s Tyler Bertuzzi, and Dmitry Orlov.

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: They outplayed the Florida Panthers but lost 3-2 in overtime in Game 3. So what were the biggest issues for the Vegas Golden Knights?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Golden Knights players were given a ‘reset day’ from that head coach Boston Bruins players said were too hard on them, Bruce Cassidy.

Florida Hockey Now: Defenseman Radko Gudas has become the backbone on the blue line for the Florida Panthers.

Florida Hockey Now: The Panthers have arguably the best clutch player in the NHL in Matthew Tkachuk but have another player that steps up when it counts in Sam Bennett.

National Hockey Now

New Jersey Hockey Now: The Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils completed just the second-ever sign-and-trade in NHL history. The Devils acquired a third-round pick from Columbus after inking an an eight-year, $50 million deal ($6.25M AAV), with defennseman and unrestricted free agent-to-be Damon Severson.

Buffalo Hockey Now: With Damon Severson not going to the NHL free agent market now, who will the Buffalo Sabres target?

Montreal Hockey Now: Are the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets a fit on the NHL trade market in a deal for Pierre-Luc Dubois?

Philly Hockey Now: Two first round picks and more is reportedly the asking price on the NHL trade market for Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart.

Washington Hockey Now: Will the Washington Capitals trade winger Anthony Mantha?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Can Kyle Dubas acquire a goalie on the NHL trade market for the Pittsburgh Penguins?

Chicago Hockey Now: Could Chicago Steel forward Jayden Perron be drafted 19th overall by the Chicago Blackhawks?

Detroit Hockey Now: With Damon Severson off the free agent and trade markets, who could be a right-shot defenseman option for the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: Memorial Cup-winning head coach Patrick Roy recently reflected on his resignation as head coach of the Colorado Avalanche.

LA Hockey Now: What will the 2023-24 blue line look like for the Los Angeles Kings?

San Jose Hockey Now: Will the San Jose Sharks take a chance on Matvei Michkov with the third overall pick?

Calgary Hockey Now: Multiple reports have Ryan Huska as the next head coach of the Calgary Flames.

NHL

TSN: Steve Apostolopoulos is out as the leading ownership candidate for the Ottawa Senators.

Sportsnet: Shane Doan is now a special advisor to the general manager for the Toronto Maple Leafs.