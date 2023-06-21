Bruins Daily: Ekman-Larsson To Bruins? NHL Trade Chatter

NHL trade chatter is buzzing a week ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Could Oliver Ekman-Larsson finally play for the Boston Bruins?

That, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Will defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson wind up with the Boston Bruins after two failed trade attempts?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Sean Monahan is staying in Montreal for another season after signing a one-year, $1.9 million contract extension with the Montreal Canadiens.

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres extended alternate captain Zemgus Girgensons on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract.

NYI Hockey Now: Defenseman Samuel Bolduc has re-upped on a two-year contract, carrying an $800,000 AAV (annual average value) for the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils have entered the NHL trade sweepstakes for Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Washington Hockey Now: Evgeny Kuznetsov has been a mainstay in NHL trade rumors, but could he stay with the Washington Capitals?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Could former Pittsburgh Penguins Sergei Gonchar and/or Tom Barrasso get the call from the Hockey Hall of Fame today?

Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman doesn’t plan on using the NHL trade market to move either of his first round picks at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Colorado Hockey Now: One team scouring the NHL trade market for middle six centers is the Colorado Avalanche.

Vegas Hockey Now: After our boss at National Hockey Now, Dan Kingerski, wore the ‘C’ for Vegas Hockey Now during the Stanley Cup run for the Vegas Golden Knights, Chris Gawlik is taking over the site. Welcome aboard, Chris!

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings need to decide if they’re in it to win it right now or still in a quasi-rebuild.

San Jose Hockey Now: San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer will hit NHL free agency on July 1.

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames have granted former Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic permission to talk to other NHL teams ahead of NHL free agency.

NHL

TSN: The Arizona Coyotes are ready to become very active on the NHL trade market leading into the NHL draft and NHL free agency.