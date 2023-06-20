Bruins Daily: Ullmark; Bussi; NHL News And Rumors

As NHL trade rumors swirl around him, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is excited about next Monday’s NHL Awards ceremony.

That, Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final fallout, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: If he wins the 2023 Vezina Trophy next Monday, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark will give plenty of credit to his family and Bruins goaltending coach Bob Essensa.

Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins locked up Providence Bruins goalie Brandon Bussi to a one-year extension.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: While this puck scribe believes there isn’t much in common between the two situations, Montreal Hockey Now scribe Marc Dumont did draw some valid parallels between the NHL Draft climate around Cole Caufield in 2019 and Matvei Michkov this year.

Buffalo Hockey Now: It’s time for the Hockey Hall of Fame committee to stop snubbing former Buffalo Sabres star winger Alexander Mogilny.

NYI Hockey Now: Zach Parise played himself into another contract with the New York Islanders?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils will reportedly hire former Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green as an assistant coach.

Washington Hockey Now: If Matvei Michkov falls to them at eighth overall, will the Washington Capitals draft him?

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Who could the Pittsburgh Penguins target on the NHL trade market?

Chicago Hockey Now: Will the Chicago Blackhawks use the NHL trade market to get another top 10 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Colorado Hockey Now: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce is on the NHL trade market, and the Colorado Avalanche is reportedly interested.

Vegas Hockey Now: Should the Vegas Golden Knights pass on re-signing center Ivan Barbashev?

LA Hockey Now: As currently constructed, can the Los Angeles Kings really expect to compete for the Stanley Cup?

San Jose Hockey Now: Who will man the pipes for the San Jose Sharks this season?

NHL

Sportsnet: Where will recently bought-out defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson wind up signing?