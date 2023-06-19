Bruins Sign Brandon Bussi To One-Year Contract Extension

The Boston Bruins announced Monday that they had signed goalie Brandon Bussi to a one-year, two-way contract extension through the 2023-24 season that will carry an NHL salary cap hit of $775,000.

Bussi was set to become a restricted free agent on July 1.

As an undrafted NCAA free agent out of Western Michigan, Brandon Bussi originally signed a two-way, one-year contract worth $825,000 with the Boston Bruins on March 30, 2022. After starting the season with the Bruins’ ECHL affiliate, the 6-foot-4, 213-pound, 24-year-old goalie blossomed in Providence. Bussi went 22-5-4 with a 2.40 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

The South Beach, NY, native signed with the Boston Bruins after going 26-12-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .912 save percentage in his junior season at the University of Western Michigan.

The Boston Bruins still have to sign their other AHL goalie Kyle Keyser, who can become a restricted free agent on July 1. Keyser is coming off a one-year, two-way contract with an NHL cap hit of $750,000.

At the NHL level, goalie Jeremy Swayman is also set to become a restricted free agent on July 1. Swayman is coming out of a three-year, $3.1 million contract that carried a $925,000 cap hit. After going 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage, Swayman is expected to get a hefty salary bump. Many salary cap prognosticators have Swayman’s new cap hit coming in at between $3.5 to $4.5 million.

With the realistic chance that happens, and with goalie, and 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist, Linus Ullmark carrying a $5 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons, there have been constant NHL trade rumors swirling between the pipes for the Boston Bruins. In addition to Swayman, still have two other players in forwards Trent Frederic, and Jakub Lauko headed for restricted free agency, as well as eight potential unrestricted free agents, including captain Patrice Bergeron, and veteran and longtime Boston Bruins center David Krejci. Even if Krejci and Bergeron don’t return, the Bruins will still be up against the expected $83.5 NHL salary cap, with an expected $4.9 in cap space.