Bruins Daily: Hanifin Being Shopped; NHL News And Rumors

Former Boston Bruins’ trade target and Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin is one of the multiple big-name players on the NHL trade market.

That, Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final fallout, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Does Kent Hughes already have a better NHL Draft record than his predecessor Marc Bergevin as general manager of the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres are rumored to be in the NHL trade market for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson but are they really a fit?

New Jersey Hockey Now: The New Jersey Devils hope to extend promising forward Dawson Mercer this summer.

Philly Hockey Now: Don’t expect the Vegas Golden Knights’ team-building approach to be taken in rebuilding the Philadelphia Flyers.

Washington Hockey Now: The Washington Capitals have made a qualifying offer to defenseman Martin Fehervary.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Should the Pittsburgh Penguins trade down to get more picks at the 2023 NHL Draft.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers could’ve experienced hockey greatness if they had won the Stanley Cup.

Detroit H0ckey Now: Could the Detroit Red Wings use the ninth overall pick on Slovakian prospect Dalibor Dvorsky?

Chicago Hockey Now: When all is said and done, where will Connor Bedard rank all-time amongst the top overall picks at the NHL Draft?

Vegas Hockey Now: The odds are stacked against a repeat for the Vegas Golden Knights.

San Jose Hockey Now: What will the return look like for San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson on the NHL trade market?

NHL

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers are shopping forward Kailer Yamamoto on the NHL trade market.

Sportsnet: Calgary Flames forward Elias Lindholm and a former Boston Bruins‘ trade target, Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin are two of the bigger names on the trade market.