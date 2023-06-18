Bruins Daily: Montgomery Takes Blame Again; Vegas Parade

The NHL Trade market is heating up, and Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery continues to own his mistakes in the playoffs

That, Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final fallout, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery believes he didn’t read the body language of his team well enough in their seven-game first roseries loss to the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Who do the oddsmakers have the Montreal Canadiens drafting fifth overall at the 2023 NHL Draft?

Buffalo Hockey Now: One team that could be utilizing the NHL trade market to move up at the 2023 NHL Draft is the Buffalo Sabres.

New Jersey Hockey Now: According to general manager Tom Fitzgerald, there will be no salary cap hierarchy for the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: ESPN doesn’t have much faith in the Philadelphia Flyers next season.

Washington Hockey Now: Here are four NHL free agent centers for the Washington Capitals to target.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: All’s quiet on the NHL trade front for the Pittsburgh Penguins right now

Florida Hockey Now: Defenseman Aaron Ekblad broke his foot in Game 3 against the Boston Bruins and still played all the way through to Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, sustaining other injuries along the way. Now Ekblad will miss the beginning of the 2023-24 regular season for the Florida Panthers.

Chicago Hockey Now: With his first NHL Draft as Chicago Blackhawks general manager under his belt, Kyle Davidson is set to tackle the NHL trade market and the 2023 NHL Draft.

Colorado Hockey Now: Don’t be surprised if the Colorado Avalanche makes New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich an NHL trade target.

Vegas Hockey Now: Original Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson had himself quite the time and speech after the parade for him and the 2023 Stanley Cup champions.

San Jose Hockey Now: The line is long for potential NHL trade suitors trying to acquire San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

NHL

NY Post: Could former Boston Bruins center and current Windsor Spitfires head coach Marc Savard become an assistant coach with the New York Rangers?