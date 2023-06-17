Bruins Daily: Bergeron-Cassidy; Canucks Buy Out Big Name

With the NHL Draft less than two weeks away, the NHL Trade chatter continues to pick up, and the NHL buyout window has begun.

That, Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final fallout, NHL Draft news. NHL trade rumors and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights team president George McPhee put to rest any rumors regarding a past or present rift between former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron.

Boston Hockey Now: Will Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney use the NHL trade market to move up at the NHL Draft?

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens need to proceed cautiously on the NHL free agency market.

Buffalo Hockey Now: One team looking for defensemen on the NHL trade market will be the Buffalo Sabres.

NYI Hockey Now: Potential unrestricted free agent-to-be Pierre Engvall increased his free agent value after being traded to the New York Islanders.

New Jersey Hockey Now: Winger Timo Meier is seeking an eight-year contract extension from the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: If the Philadelphia Flyers are focused on defense when they pick seventh overall at the NHL Draft, then they may select 6-foot-2, 187-pound, Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher.

Washington Hockey Now: There will be three unrestricted free agents on July 1 that are familiar with new Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Will the Pittsburgh Penguins buy out forward Mikael Granlund?

Nashville Hockey Now: Nashville Predators restricted free agent goalie Yaroslav Askarov has switched agents ahead of NHL free agency.

Florida Hockey Now: There’s a reason hockey players are known to be tough as nails, and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk is a perfect example of why.

Detroit Hockey Now: Will the Detroit Red Wings draft Ryan Leonard?

Chicago Hockey Now: With the current salary cap space they have, the Chicago Blackhawks could play the middle man on the NHL trade market to make the cap numbers work in a trade.

Colorado Hockey Now: Who are some NHL draft sleepers that the Colorado Avalanche could take at 27th overall?

Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights are Stanley Cup champions, and one team member making sure he soaks up every moment of it is head coach Bruce Cassidy.

San Jose Hockey Now: The NHL trade market could see some salary cap magic take place if the San Jose Sharks can trade defenseman Erik Karlsson.

NHL

Sportsnet: The Vancouver Canucks wasted no time when the NHL buyout window began on Friday. The Canucks bought out former Boston Bruins NHL trade target Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

TSN: The Toronto Maple Leafs appear ready to extend head coach Sheldon Keefe.