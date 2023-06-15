Bruins Daily: Reilly Buyout Options; Stanley Cup Hangover

The Boston Bruins can buy out defenseman Mike Reilly or any other player starting tomorrow.

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: The NHL buyout window starts tomorrow and will run until June 30 at 5 p.m. ET. Will the Boston Bruins buy out defenseman Mike Reilly?

Bruins fans, do you remember what happened 12 years ago today?

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: In a really classy gesture, Bruce Cassidy started five of the six original Vegas Golden Knights remaining on their roster.

Vegas Hockey Now: Speaking of those original six Vegas Golden Knights or ‘Misfits’ (as they were originally and affectionately known as), left on the roster, as Dan Kingerski pointed out, there’s a new wave of ‘Misfits’ including former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Florida Hockey Now: It turns out a broken sternum, that he played through in Game 4, is what kept Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk out of Game 5.

Florida Hockey Now: While they lost to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final, no one can take away the amazing run by the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: The injuries the Florida Panthers suffered in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs could carry into next season according to head coach Paul Maurice. How does that affect the future NHL Draft plans of the Montreal Canadiens?

Buffalo Hockey Now: After he scored 28 goals last season, what could the Buffalo Sabres get on the NHL trade market for Victor Olofsson?

New Jersey Hockey Now: It appears the oddsmakers are high on the New Jersey Devils for next season as they have the fourth-best odds to win the 2024 Stanley Cup.

Philly Hockey Now: The Philadelphia Flyers gave qualifying offers to forwards Noah Cates, Morgan Frost and Olle Lycksell, and defensemen Ronnie Attard and Cam York.

Washington Hockey Now: The 2023 Stanley Cup champions, Vegas Golden Knights, have a Washington Capitals flavor to them.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired Jason Spezza as their assistant general manager.

Detroit Hockey Now: Former Detroit Red Wings goalie and hall of famer Dominik Hasek is doing everything he can to help the people of Ukraine.

Colorado Hockey Now: One team to keep an eye on in the NHL trade market is the Colorado Avalanche.

LA Hockey Now: The Los Angeles Kings want more grit in their lineup and one player on the NHL trade market they’re reportedly interested in is Washington Capitals rugged winger Tom Wilson.

San Jose Hockey Now: Are the San Jose Sharks honing in on Will Smith over Matvei Michkov with the fourth overall pick at the 2023 NHL Draft?

NHL

TSN: The Columbus Blue Jackets have named former NHL goaltender Niklas Backstrom as their new goaltending coach.

Sportsnet: Are the Vegas Golden Knights a model franchise for NHL expansion teams?