Bruins Daily: NHL Trade Rumors; Cassidy Can Win Cup Tonight

That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: Almost four years to the day (June 12, 2019), he and the Boston Bruins lost Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden, former Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy has another chance to hoist his first Stanley Cup. This time it’s asa. first-year head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas Hockey Now: Not surprisingly to anyone who knows the NHL rulebook or even took time to read it since Saturday night, there will be no suspension for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

Florida Hockey Now: Can the Florida Panthers once again erase a 3-1 series deficit lead for their opponent as they did against the Boston Bruins?

Florida Hockey Now: If the Florida Panthers are going to pull off another series comeback against the Vegas Golden Knights, they need players like Anton Lundell to step up more.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: My good buddy over at Montreal Hockey Now has done his first 2023 NHL Draft first round mock draft. Who are the Montreal Canadiens taking with the fifth overall pick?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Will the Buffalo Sabres use their salary cap space to get busy on the NHL trade and/or NHL free agency market?

New Jersey Hockey Now: One team that could be looking for a stop-gap free agent defenseman is the New Jersey Devils.

Philly Hockey Now: Two names to keep an eye out for on the NHL trade market are Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton and right wing Travis Konecny.

Washington Hockey Now: It’s looking like former Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette will become the next head coach of the New York Rangers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Defenseman Brian Dumoulin could be the odd man out on the blue line under new Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas.

Detroit Hockey Now: What’s the future hold for goalie Ville Husso with the Detroit Red Wings?

Colorado Hockey Now: Defenseman Erik Johnson is not considering retirement but will the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent return to the Colorado Avalanche?

LA Hockey Now: The NHL trade rumor mill is linking the Los Angeles Kings to Washington Capitals winger Tom Wilson, and Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois.

San Jose Hockey Now: Does reportedly available Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart really make sense for the San Jose Sharks?

Calgary Hockey Now: The Calgary Flames have a new head coach in Ryan Huska.