Bruins Daily: Pietrangelo, Tkachuk Out? NHL Trade Rumors

Is Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny available on the NHL trade market?

Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights can win the Stanley Cup tomorrow but they may have to do it without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo.

That, more Boston Bruins news, Stanley Cup Final news, NHL trade and coaching rumors, and more in the latest BHN Daily:

Boston Bruins

Boston Hockey Now: ICYMI, there’s not much substance to the Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Boston Bruins NHL trade rumors.

Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Hockey Now: Could a suspension be coming for Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo?

Vegas Hockey Now: The last 17 seconds of Game 4 ‘felt like 17 minutes’ for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Florida Hockey Now: The Florida Panthers may be missing the most clutch player in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs for Game 5 in Matthew Tkachuk.

Florida Hockey Now: With or without Matthew Tkachuk, there’s no quit in the Florida Panthers.

National Hockey Now

Montreal Hockey Now: Could the Montreal Canadiens move any of their restricted free agents on the NHL trade market? What kind of contract will the Canadiens give RFA forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard?

Buffalo Hockey Now: Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel did not recognize who Charles Barkley was.

Philly Hockey Now: If the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup, they will break a record held by the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Kyle Dubas is expected to be busy on the NHL trade market as the winds of change are expected to keep on blowing for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Detroit Hockey Now: There’s plenty of NHL insiders linking Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings in NHL trade rumors.

Colorado Hockey Now: Will the Colorado Avalanche collect some potential unwanted restricted free agents like Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic?

LA Hockey Now: One team that will be active in the NHL trade market for goalies is the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose Hockey Now: With the No. 4 pick overall at the 2023 NHL Draft, will the San Jose Sharks draft Will Smith?

Calgary Hockey Now: Former Boston College and current Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin is drawing interest on the NHL trade market.

NHL

NY Post: At what point does the NHLPA stop getting used and abused by the NHL?

Edmonton Journal: Is Philadelphia Flyers star forward Travis Konecny available on the trade market?