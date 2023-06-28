Bruins To Start Centennial Season Against Blackhawks

The Boston Bruins will kick off their centennial 2023-24 season against their fellow Original 6 franchise, the Chicago Blackhawks on October 11.

If all goes as planned in tonight’s 2023 NHL Entry Draft in Nashville, that means the Boston Bruins will host the 2023 top pick overall and expected generational star Connor Bedard in just his second-ever NHL game.

To celebrate their 100th anniversary, the Boston Bruins will host the first of several season-long, special pregame ceremonies on Opening Night. Five “Era Nights” will take place throughout the season to honor the rich, 100-year-long history of the Boston Bruins. “Era Nights” will celebrate different players and teams from specific eras in team history, including a pregame ceremony, guest appearances, special promotions, and more.

Per an official Press Release from the Boston Bruins on Tuesday:

‘The Era Nights will begin on October 28 against the Detroit Red Wings, honoring “The Early Years” from 1924-1959. On November 18, the Bruins will celebrate the 1960-1976 “Big Bad Bruins” when hosting the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden. The 1977-1985 “Lunch Pail A.C.” Era Night will be on December 16 against the New York Rangers, and the 1986-2000 “New Blood, New Beginnings” Era Night will take place on January 20 against Montreal. Era Nights will conclude on March 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, when the “Return of a Champion” era (2001-present) is celebrated.’

Unlike last season, when the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens only met three times – with almost the whole season in between games – the Bruins will play a four-game, more balanced schedule against their oldest and most bitter rivals. The Bruins play the Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Saturday, November 11, and then a week later at TD Garden on November 18. The Bruins then host the Canadiens on Jan. 20 and play at Montreal on March 14.

The Bruins will host 2023 Eastern Conference champions, the Florida Panthers on Oct. 30 in a rematch of their heartbreaking seven-game first-round loss. They will also host new Stanley Cup champion and former Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 29.

Here’s the full 2023-24 regular season schedule for the Boston Bruins:

OCTOBER:

Wednesday, October 11 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 vs. Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 19 @ San Jose, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 21 @ Los Angeles, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 @ Anaheim, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 24 @ Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 26 vs. Anaheim, 7 p.m.

*Saturday, October 28 vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, October 30 vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER:

Thursday, November 2 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4 @ Detroit, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 6 @ Dallas, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 9 vs. N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 11 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, November 14 @ Buffalo, 7 p.m.

*Saturday, November 18 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, November 20 @ Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, November 22 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday, November 24 vs. Detroit, 1 p.m.

Saturday, November 25 @ N.Y. Rangers, 1 p.m.

Monday, November 27 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 30 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

DECEMBER:

Saturday, December 2 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 3 vs. Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, December 7 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 9 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13 @ New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 15 @ N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

*Saturday, December 16 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, December 19 vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Friday, December 22 @ Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 @ Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, December 27 @ Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 30 vs. New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 @ Detroit, 5 p.m.

JANUARY:

Tuesday, January 2 @ Columbus, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 6 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 8 @ Colorado, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, January 9 @ Arizona, 7 p.m.

Thursday, January 11 @ Vegas, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 13 @ St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 15 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Thursday, January 18 vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

*Saturday, January 20 vs. Montreal, 7 p.m.

Monday, January 22 vs. Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, January 24 vs. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 25 @ Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 27 @ Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

FEBRUARY:

Tuesday, February 6 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 vs. Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 vs. Washington, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 13 vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 15 vs. Seattle, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 vs. Los Angeles, 5 p.m.

Monday, February 19 vs. Dallas, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, February 21 @ Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Thursday, February 22 @ Calgary, 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 24 @ Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Monday, February 26 @ Seattle, 7 p.m.

Thursday, February 29 vs. Vegas, 7 p.m.

MARCH:

Saturday, March 2 @ N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 4 @ Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Edmonton, 7 p.m.

*Thursday, March 7 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 9 vs. Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 11 vs. St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 14 @ Montreal, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 19 vs. Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 vs. N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 @ Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 @ Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 @ Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30 @ Washington, 7 p.m.

APRIL:

Tuesday, April 2 @ Nashville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 4 @ Carolina, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 6 vs. Florida, 3:30 p.m.