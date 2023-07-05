Swayman, Frederic And Mitchell Elect Salary Arbitration

The NHLPA announced on Wednesday that 22 NHL players have elected salary arbitration, and three were Boston Bruins.

All three of the Bruins’ remaining restricted free agents – goalie Jeremy Swayman, defenseman Ian Mitchell, and forward Trent Frederic – filed for arbitration on Wednesday. This announcement came just under four hours after the Boston Bruins had announced that they had signed restricted free agent forward Jakub Lauko and fellow RFA Kyle Keyser.

Jeremy Swayman is the most notable Bruin to file for arbitration. The 24-year-old netminder just completed his three-year, $3.1 million contract with a $925,000 salary cap hit. The Boston Bruins were required to submit a minimum $874,125 qualifying offer by last Friday to retain his rights. It is unknown what the qualifying offer from the Bruins was, but it did not meet the expectations of Swayman and his agent Lewis Gross. The team and player can continue to negotiate until their arbitration case date, which will take place between July 20 and August 4.

After going 24-6-4 with a 2.27 GAA and a .920 save percentage and combining with 2023 Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark to win the Jennings Trophy, the 24-year-old netminder likely has quite a bit of leverage if and when his case goes before an arbitrator. As pointed out here at Boston Hockey Now earlier on Thursday, another NHL team can submit an offer sheet to Jeremy Swayman before his arbitration case.

Trent Frederic, 25, is also coming off a career year. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward had a career-high in goals (17), assists (14), and points with 31 in 79 games this past season. Frederic is coming out of a two-year contract with a 1.05 million salary cap hit, and the Bruins were required to give him a minimum of $1.15 million qualifying offer.

Ian Mitchell, 24, and 22-year-old defenseman Alec Regula were acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for winger Taylor Hall and the free agent signing rights to Nick Foligno on June 26. Mitchell had a goal and seven assists in 35 NHL games, with the Blackhawks last season. He just finished a three-year contract that carried a $1.77 million cap hit. The Boston Bruins were required to submit a minimum $874, 125 qualifying offer to Mitchell.

For detailed info on how arbitration works, check out our friends at PuckPedia.