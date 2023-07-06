Mason Lohrei Looking To Make Bruins’ 2023-24 Roster

After not being healthy enough to participate in Boston Bruins Development Camp last summer, Mason Lohrei has been arguably the team’s best prospect in the team’s 2023 camp.

Mason Lohrei got five pro games with the Providence Bruins under his belt last spring and then signed his entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins in May. The team’s 2020 second-round (58th overall) draft pick has now shown up with a noticeable swagger on the ice and yet controlled confidence off it.

“That’s my goal… that’s why I’m here, and I’m just checking off the boxes this summer to improve my game and to give myself the best shot come training camp to make the big club,” Lohrei said.

That checklist of things to improve for the Boston Bruins rookie includes being faster on offense and defense.

“Those first three steps…speed is going to help with defending and then even offensive stuff like separation,” said Lohrei. “My shot, just getting a heavier and quicker shot and then just being stronger, being stronger in defensive areas…those are the biggest things.

One of the biggest things is my stick and defending the rush. Having a good stick shutting things down. Obviously, you know bigger and have a longer stick, so using that to my advantage. That’s something that he’s been really good, just sending me film throughout the year and then now being here just sitting down having conversations about it.”

With the likes of Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm already on the Bruins’ blue line, Lohrei realizes that cracking the 2023-24 Boston Bruins roster will be difficult but he’s hoping his hard work in development camp, throughout the offseason, and in training camp will earn him a spot.

“Hopefully get some opportunity when the time comes, but right now just trying to work hard every day so when the time does come, I can seize that and make a push, like I said, to be in Boston this year.”